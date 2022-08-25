Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death
Japan's national police chief said Thursday he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura's announcement came as his agency released a report blaming flaws in police protection -- from planning to guarding at the scene -- that led to Abe's assassination July 8 in Nara in western Japan.
Nakamura said he took the former prime minister's death seriously and that he submitted his resignation to the National Public Safety Commission earlier Thursday.
"In order to fundamentally re-examine guarding and never to let this happen, we need to have a new system," Nakamura told a news conference as he announced his intention to step down.
Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official. Japanese media reported that his resignation is expected to be approved at Friday's Cabinet meeting.
The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene and is currently under mental evaluation until late November. Yamagami told police that he targeted Abe because of the former leader's link to the Unification Church, which he hated.
Abe sent a video message last year to a group affiliated with the church, which experts say may have infuriated the shooting suspect.
In a 54-page investigative report released Thursday, the National Police Agency concluded that the protection plan for Abe neglected potential danger coming from behind him and merely focused on risks during his movement from the site of his speech to his vehicle.
Inadequacies in the command system, communication among several key police officials, as well as their attention in areas behind Abe at the campaign site led to their lack of attention on the suspect's movement until it was too late.
None of the officers assigned to immediate protection of Abe caught the suspect until he was already 7 metres (yards) behind him where he took out his homemade double-barrel gun, which resembled a camera with a long lens, to blast his first shot that narrowly missed Abe. Up to that moment, none of the officers was aware of the suspect's presence, the report said.
In just over two seconds, the suspect was only 5.3 metres (yards) behind Abe to fire the second shot.
The report said the prefectural police's Abe protection plan lacked a thorough safety evaluation. It called for significant strengthening in both training and staffing of Japan's dignitary protection, as well as revising police protection guidelines for the first time in about 30 years.
The national police called for doubling dignitary protection staff, greater supervisory role for the national police over prefectural staff, and use of digital technology and drones to bolster surveillance from above ground.
Abe's family paid tribute to him in a private Buddhist ritual Thursday marking the 49th day since his assassination.
In Nara, prefectural police chief Tomoaki Onizuka also expressed his intention to step down over Abe's assassination.
The church, which was founded in South Korea in 1954 and came to Japan a decade later, has built close ties with a host of conservative lawmakers, many of them members of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party on their shared interests of anti-communism.
Since the 1980s, the church has faced accusations of problematic recruiting and religious sales in Japan, and the governing party's church ties have sent support ratings of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet into a nosedive even after its recent shuffle.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces. Here's how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Team Canada's Sarah Nurse first woman to be on cover of EA Sports NHL video game
Team Canada's gold-medal winning Sarah Nurse is making history on the cover of NHL 23, as the first woman to be featured on a cover for the EA Sports NHL video game franchise.
'It's important there be no war fatigue,' Canada's foreign affairs minister says on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Canada
-
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
-
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg touring Arctic defence site in Nunavut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting a second high-profile international visitor this week, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arriving in Canada today.
-
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces. Here's how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces.
World
-
Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death
Japan's national police chief said Thursday he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
-
Taiwan aims for big rise in defence spending amid escalating China tension
Taiwan proposed on Thursday US$19 billion in defence spending for next year, a double-digit increase on 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets, weeks after China staged large-scale military exercises around the island it views as its territory.
-
U.S. says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
-
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
The death toll from a Russian rocket attack as Ukraine observed its Independence Day has risen to 25, including an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near a train station that was the target, a Ukrainian official said Thursday.
-
Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Imran Khan
A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former premier Imran Khan's protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country's popular opposition leader.
-
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, while the United States, European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees' pursuit of justice in international courts.
Politics
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
-
'It's important there be no war fatigue,' Canada's foreign affairs minister says on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
Health
-
Newfoundland health authority reviewing about 3,000 mammograms for possible issues
Central Newfoundland's health authority said Wednesday it is reviewing about 3,000 mammograms from the past three years for possible issues after officials discovered that some images had been analyzed using incorrect screens.
-
$118M in 'stabilization funding' on the way for family doctors in B.C., minister says
The B.C. Ministry of Health and Doctors of B.C. will provide $118 million in 'stabilization funding' over four months to help primary-care providers in the province stay open, officials announced Wednesday.
-
Increased alcohol use linked with higher risk of cancer in new study
People who increased the amount of alcohol they drank also had an increased risk of cancer, according to the results of a large study in Korea published on Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
-
Streaming site Plex warns users after data breached by third party
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
Entertainment
-
Harvey Weinstein conviction appeal to be heard by highest NY court
New York's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction.
-
Sylvester Stallone says he and Jennifer Flavin are 'amicably and privately addressing' their divorce
Sylvester Stallone says he and his wife Jennifer Flavin are 'amicably and privately' divorcing.
-
Paul Newman's daughters sue late actor's charity foundation
A new lawsuit has exposed a deep rift between two of Paul Newman's daughters and the late actor's charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman's Own line of food and drink products.
Business
-
Global stocks gain as markets await U.S. Fed chair speech
Global shares gained Thursday as investors awaited a highly anticipated speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week.
-
Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit
Sephora Inc., one of the world's largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California's landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.
-
Canada has short window to get ahead of U.S. hydrogen efforts, backer warns
It is feasible to start exporting small shipments of Canadian-made hydrogen to Europe within three years but only if everyone moves quickly, the chairman of a company behind one of the biggest proposed green hydrogen projects in Atlantic Canada said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open: 'Two against one just isn't a fair competition'
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the US Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that 'two against one just isn't a fair competition' and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle.
-
Team Canada's Sarah Nurse first woman to be on cover of EA Sports NHL video game
Team Canada's gold-medal winning Sarah Nurse is making history on the cover of NHL 23, as the first woman to be featured on a cover for the EA Sports NHL video game franchise.
-
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded US$16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.
-
McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract.
-
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.