Italy's lower chamber of parliament OKs deal with Albania to house migrants during asylum processing

DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Italy's lower chamber of parliament on Wednesday approved a novel government deal with Albania to house migrants during the processing of their asylum requests, a cornerstone of Premier Giorgia Meloni's efforts to share the migration burden with the rest of Europe.
The proposal, which passed 155-115 with two abstentions in the Chamber of Deputies, now goes to the Senate, where Meloni's right-wing forces also have a comfortable majority.
Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the groundbreaking initiative last November, in which Albania would shelter up to 36,000 migrants for a year in two centers while Italy fast-tracks their asylum requests.
Italy has long sought concrete gestures of solidarity from fellow European Union nations to help it handle the tens of thousands of migrants who arrive each year. Albania is hoping to join the bloc, and Italy has been a strong supporter of its bid.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has endorsed the deal as an important initiative and the fruit of necessary "out-of-the-box" thinking to deal with the migration issue. But human rights groups have expressed concern that Italy is outsourcing its international obligations. Italy's center-left opposition has branded the deal as an expensive exercise in propaganda ahead of European elections this year, and a shameful bid to turn Albania into Italy's "Guantanamo."
Albania's constitutional court in December suspended ratification of the deal pending a review of its constitutionality, but Rama has said he is confident the court would find no violation.
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
Manulife Financial Corp. says it has reached a deal to offer Aeroplan loyalty points to group benefits members through its new digital platform.
Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped.
With the Republican primary in New Hampshire underway, candidates are turning their attention to border security concerns – this time at the Canadian border.
Justice advocacy groups say masks made by the subsidiary of a Quebec-based company are being used for executions in the United States.
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.
The Northwest Territories coroner's office is expected to provide an update this morning into a deadly plane crash near the town of Fort Smith.
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary.
The person who fired shots from a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail at city hall on Tuesday was "heavily armed," Edmonton's police chief says.
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
This time, New Hampshire didn't surprise. Instead, its famously fickle voters stuck to the script of delivering a resounding ratification of the front-runner, Donald Trump, the former president. His victory over Nikki Haley was of scope that it cemented his hold on core Republican voters and substantially reduced the chances of any challenger overtaking him.
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped.
With Turkiye completing its ratification of Sweden's bid to join NATO, Hungary is the last member of the military alliance not to have given its approval.
In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.
An explosion struck near a ship Wednesday travelling through a crucial strait near Yemen, though no damage or injuries were reported, the British military said.
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says former U.S. president Donald Trump is completely in his own world, and if he makes it back to the White House it could spell trouble for Canada.
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
Liberal MP Anthony Rota says 'it has been hell' in the months since he resigned as Speaker of the House of Commons over his recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Health Canada issued recalls for blinds from four companies over strangulation hazards in a matter of just two days.
Most Canadians don't think the quality of health care in their province is likely to improve, a new survey suggests, despite new federal health accords with several provinces designed to quell the health-care crisis unfolding across Canada.
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9 per cent of its full-time workforce, saying its number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy. It marks the latest layoffs in the tech industry.
Previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins have been spotted in new satellite imagery. Emperor penguins, considered "near threatened" with extinction, are the world's largest penguins. They raise their chicks in Antarctic winter on patches of frozen sea ice. But if the ice breaks up before the chicks have fledged, most will die.
Elon Musk — who was widely criticized for an antisemitic post on his social media site, X, two months ago — said following a visit to Auschwitz Monday that X has less antisemitic content than other social media platforms. But Musk conceded that he wasn’t aware until recently that antisemitism was a pervasive problem in the United States.
These are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards.
Christopher Nolan was still sleeping when his film, "Oppenheimer," landed a leading 13 Academy Awards nominations Tuesday. Emma Thomas, Nolan's wife and producing partner, roused him after a flurry of congratulatory messages came through on her phone.
The controversy of the Academy's snubbing of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie prompted two of the 'Barbie' film's stars, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, to speak out and convey their dismay at the cold shoulder from the Academy.
Manulife Financial Corp. says it has reached a deal to offer Aeroplan loyalty points to group benefits members through its new digital platform.
Justice advocacy groups say masks made by the subsidiary of a Quebec-based company are being used for executions in the United States.
Federal prosecutors in Arizona said Tuesday they will retry a co-founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com on dozens of prostitution facilitation and money laundering charges that alleged he participated in a scheme to sell sex ads.
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
Inter Miami celebrated its partnership with cruise line Royal Caribbean International on Tuesday by sending Messi and his teammates to the Port of Miami, where they took part in the traditional naming of a new ship -- the Icon of the Seas, in this case. The ship, which formally sets sail for the first time this weekend, is the longest in the world at 1,198 feet.
A stadium in Somalia's violence-prone capital is hosting its first soccer tournament in three decades, drawing thousands of people to a sports facility that had been abandoned for decades and later became a military base amid the country's civil war.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers. The recall covers Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.