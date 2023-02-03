Italian mob suspect held in France after 16 years on the run

This undated and unalocated image provided by the Italian Carabinieri on Feb. 2, 2023, shows Edgardo Greco, a convicted murderer linked to Italy's most powerful organized crime group, the 'ndrangheta. (Interpol via AP) This undated and unalocated image provided by the Italian Carabinieri on Feb. 2, 2023, shows Edgardo Greco, a convicted murderer linked to Italy's most powerful organized crime group, the 'ndrangheta. (Interpol via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How much rent can you afford?

Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social