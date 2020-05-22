TORONTO -- Residents at a long-term care home in the U.K. were treated to a virtual visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who took a turn as bingo callers for the occasion.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate greeted the staff and residents at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, U.K. via a video call before the bingo game.

According to the Royal Family, the home provides residential, nursing and dementia care to seniors and is part of Hallmark Care Homes, a family-run care provider with 19 care homes across England and Wales.

Before the game began, the royal couple spoke with several staff members about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on them and their mental health. They also heard about how the care home has adapted to the new reality, including using more technology to help the residents keep in touch with friends and family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then used a spinner filled with bingo balls and read out the numbers on each one for the residents.

“One little duck, number two,” Prince William pronounced.

“Six and two, tickety-boo” Kate said.

When one woman won a game, the duke and duchess congratulated her and asked her how they fared at bingo calling.

“Very good. It wasn’t as good as it should have been,” she replied, which prompted raucous laughter from the royals and other residents.

After speaking with a few other seniors, the royals said goodbye and Prince William promised they would try to do better at calling the bingo game next time.