TORONTO -- Despite being in lockdown, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge found a way to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary by sharing a photo from the special day with their millions of followers on Instagram.

In the photo, Prince William and Catherine Middleton can be seen smiling as they walk hand-in-hand out of London’s Westminster Abbey where they were married on April 29, 2011.

“Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary,” a caption accompanying the photo read.

The lavish ceremony was followed by a procession to Buckingham Palace where the newlyweds shared a kiss on the balcony in front of delighted crowds and cameras.

Since that day, the couple have welcomed three young children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Cambridges have been forced to mark several occasions in isolation from their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Last week, the family celebrated Prince Louis’ second birthday in lockdown by sharing photos of him with colourful paint on his hands.

On Saturday, Princess Charlotte will turn five years old and the family is expected to share some new photos of her on the occasion, as has become tradition for the royals.