The Royal Family has released new photos of Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, delivering food to the vulnerable to mark her fifth birthday.

The images, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge, show Charlotte delivering food parcels to elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic in April.

According to the Kensington Royal account, the photos were taken as the family packed and delivered food to isolated pensioners, and were released Friday ahead of her fifth birthday on Saturday.

The photos were taken on the Sandringham Estate, the Queen's country estate in rural Norfolk, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) north of London.

In one image Charlotte, fourth in line to the throne, can be seen approaching a front door clutching a bag of pasta.

The photos are just one of many taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, whose photographs of her children are regularly posted to royal social media channels.

Just last week, several photos shared by Kensington Palace on Instagram and Twitter showed Prince Louis with rainbow colored paint on his hands to mark his second birthday.