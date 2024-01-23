Israeli troops encircle Gaza's second-largest city and explosion kills 21 soldiers

BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
The Israeli military says its forces encircled the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the Palestinian territory's second-largest city. The news came hours after Israel's army announced Tuesday that 21 of its soldiers were killed while fighting in the war against Hamas.
The combat casualties represented the deadliest attack on Israeli troops since the country's ground offensive in Gaza started in late October. The military said a rocket-propelled grenade fired at a tank set off a secondary explosion that brought two buildings down on the soldiers.
Khan Younis has seen heavy fighting in recent days, with dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded. Israeli officials said top Hamas leaders may be hiding in tunnels below the city. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with trying to crush the militant group as criticism grows over his government's handling of the war.
The Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel in which militants from the enclave killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.
TEHRAN, Iran -- The supreme leader of Iran urged other Muslim governments to pressure Israel by severing economic and political ties, instead of making statements in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged countries in the region "to cut off the lifeline" of Israel, without elaborating, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Tuesday.
In recent months, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which are allied with Iran, have attacked ships in the region's waterways that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports.
"Sometimes the positions and statements of the officials of the Islamic countries are wrong, because they talk about an issue such as the ceasefire in Gaza, which is beyond their control," Khamenei said at a public meeting, adding that Mideast nations should refrain from supporting Israel.
Before the war, the U.S. had been trying to broker a landmark normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
In a separate development, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations Security Council meeting about the Palestinians.
Referring to Russia's position and role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Amirabdollahian demanded Russia play a more active role to stop Israel's war in Gaza.
LONDON -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Parliament on Tuesday that the U.K. took part in a second wave of strikes against the Yemen's Houthi rebels because of an "ongoing and imminent threat" from the group, and will not hesitate to take further action.
"I want to be very clear. We are not seeking a confrontation. We urge the Houthis and those who enable them to stop these illegal and unacceptable attacks," Sunak said. "But, if necessary, the United Kingdom will not hesitate to respond again in self-defence. We cannot stand by and allow these attacks to go unchallenged. Inaction is also a choice."
Sunak added that British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will be in the region near the Red Sea "in the coming days" as part of efforts to increase diplomatic engagement.
The U.S. and British militaries bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday night, targeting what officials said were an array of the rebels' missile-launching capabilities. It's the eighth time the U.S. has bombed Houthi sites since Jan. 12.
The Houthis have attacked shipping in the region's waterways, saying they aim to end Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.
BEIRUT -- The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched missiles at a significant Israeli air base on Mount Meron for the second time in a month.
The group said in a statement that Tuesday's barrage was in response to "recent assassinations in Lebanon and Syria, and the repeated attacks on civilians and homes" in southern Lebanon.
It was not immediately clear if the missiles caused any damage. Israel's Channel 12, citing an Israeli military official, reported 12 missiles were launched toward Mount Meron, of which four were shot down and six landed in open areas. The station says there was was "no impact" on the functioning of the base in northern Israel.
Hezbollah previously struck the air base in retaliation for a presumed Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Jan. 2 that killed senior Hamas official Saleh Arouri.
After more than three months of near-daily clashes between Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border, Israel in recent weeks appears to have moved to a strategy of targeted killings of figures from Hezbollah and allied groups in Lebanon and Syria.
In some cases, civilians have been killed along with the apparent intended targets. An Israeli airstrike hit two vehicles near a Lebanese army checkpoint in south Lebanon on Sunday, killing a Hezbollah member in one car and a civilian woman in the other.
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military says its forces have encircled the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
The territory's second-largest city has seen heavy fighting in recent days, with dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded.
Israeli officials have said top Hamas leaders may be hiding in tunnels in the city.
The military said its forces have killed dozens of militants in Khan Younis in recent days and has encircled the city. It did not provide evidence, and it was not possible to independently confirm details about the fighting there.
Khan Younis is the hometown of Yehya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, whose whereabouts are unknown. The military announced the encirclement in a statement on Tuesday.
JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mourned the loss of 21 soldiers in the deadliest single attack in Gaza and says the army will fight on until "absolute victory."
In a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu said Monday was "one of the hardest days since the outbreak of the war."
He said the army will launch an investigation into the attack, in which a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank, setting off a secondary explosion that brought two buildings down on the soldiers.
It was the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces in Gaza since the ground operation began.
In the posting on Tuesday, Netanyahu wrote: "In the name of our heroes, and for our own lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory."
CAIRO -- A senior Egyptian official says Israel has proposed a two-month ceasefire in which Hamas would release Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Under the proposal, Yehya Sinwar and other top Hamas leaders in Gaza would be allowed to relocate to other countries.
The official, who was not authorized to brief media and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said Hamas has rejected the proposal. The militant group is insisting on a permanent ceasefire before any further release of hostages. Israel's leaders have thus far ruled that out.
The official said Hamas leaders have also refused to leave Gaza and are demanding that Israel fully withdraw from the territory and allow Palestinians to return to their homes.
The official said Egypt and Qatar, which have brokered past agreements between Israel and Hamas, are developing a multi-stage proposal to try to bridge the gaps. The proposal would include ending the war, releasing the hostages and putting forth a vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli media have also reported on the diplomatic efforts, describing the same general outline of a potential agreement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment on any possible talks, citing potential risks to the hostages. Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal.
White House senior adviser Brett McGurk is in the region this week to meet with Egyptian and Qatari officials to discuss hostage negotiations. The White House has also declined comment.
In Washington, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that a temporary pause in fighting was critical to winning the release of more hostages.
"You can't enact safe passage for hostages out of a danger zone if people are shooting at each other," Kirby said. "We don't support a general ceasefire, which is usually put in place in the expectation that you're going to end a conflict."
JERUSALEM -- Israel's army says a total of 21 soldiers were killed in an attack in central Gaza, making it the largest single loss of life for the military since the war began.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, made the announcement Tuesday, updating an earlier toll. He said the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby, setting off the explosion prematurely. The buildings collapsed on the soldiers.
The heavy death toll could add new momentum to calls for Israel to pause the offensive or even halt it altogether. Large numbers of Israeli casualties have put pressure on Israel's government to halt past military operations.
CAIRO -- Egypt has warned Israel that any attempt to seize security control of the strip of land that separates Gaza and Egypt will result in a "serious threat" to relations between the neighbouring countries.
The Philadelphi corridor is a 14-kilometre (nine-mile) -long slither of land that separates Egypt from Gaza.
"It must be strictly emphasized that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations," Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, said in an online statement Monday.
Israeli leaders have talked about taking control of the corridor to prevent possible weapons smuggling into Gaza.
Egypt fears that a military operation on the border could push large numbers of Palestinians into its territory.
Rashwan said Gaza's western border was secure and that Israeli claims that weapons were being smuggled from Egypt into Gaza were false. The war has greatly tested relations between Israel and Egypt.
Troop deployments on either side of the Egypt-Gaza border are regulated in bilateral agreements between Israel and Egypt.
The two countries have maintained diplomatic ties since 1980, with Egypt having brokered a number of ceasefire deals during recent conflicts in Gaza.
Throughout the current war, Egypt has accused Israel of plotting to nullify Palestinian demands for statehood by driving Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt. Israel denies this is part of its plan.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand announced Tuesday it was sending a six-member team to join an international maritime security coalition in the Red Sea.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the country's defence personnel will contribute to protecting ships in the Middle East from operational headquarters in the region and elsewhere.
"Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilizing," Luxon said in a written statement Tuesday.
The deployment is mandated to conclude no later than July 31.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
The head of the Nova Scotia RCMP says he's seen a draft plan on how the Mounties will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting, but Dennis Daley couldn't say today when it will be released.
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory Tuesday in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
Edmonton city hall has been evacuated after loud bangs were heard Tuesday morning.
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
North Korea has demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolized the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called South Korea a 'primary foe' and said unification was no longer possible.
U.S. officials confirmed to the Associated Press that two Navy SEALs who went missing on Jan. 11 in the Arabian Sea have died.
Police responding to a retail theft call in a California city discovered what is likely the most 2024 thing ever: A Sacramento woman allegedly stole about five dozen Stanley cups valued at a whopping US$2,500.
Willis, an elected Democrat, has shown no signs of stepping down, but there are ways she could be removed. Here's a look at some options.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake in a remote part of China's western Xinjiang region killed at least three people and caused extensive damage in freezing weather, officials said Tuesday while suggesting that the area's sparse population contributed to the "very strong" quake's low death toll.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will launch a renewed effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
These are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards.
After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, 'Oppenheimer,' which came away with a leading 13 nominations.
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.
WestJet's fleet is growing after the company announced Tuesday it would be leasing five brand new Boeing aircraft.
Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
