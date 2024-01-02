World

    • Blast shakes Beirut's southern suburbs as tensions rise along the border with Israel

    People stand outside a building after an explosion in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) People stand outside a building after an explosion in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
    BEIRUT -

    An explosion shook the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs Tuesday evening causing chaos in the militant Hezbollah group's stronghold, but the nature of the blast was not immediately known.

    It wasn't clear if the explosion inflicted any casualties in the Beirut suburb but videos circulating on social media showed serious damage and fire.

    The explosion came during more than two months of heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and members of Hezbollah along Lebanon's southern border.

    Since the fighting began on Oct. 8, the fighting has been concentrated a few kilometers from the border but on several occasions Israel's air force hit Hezbollah targets deeper in Lebanon.

    Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said its fighters carried out several attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border targeting Israeli military posts.

    More to come. 

    Read more international news here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News