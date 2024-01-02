Blast shakes Beirut's southern suburbs as tensions rise along the border with Israel
An explosion shook the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs Tuesday evening causing chaos in the militant Hezbollah group's stronghold, but the nature of the blast was not immediately known.
It wasn't clear if the explosion inflicted any casualties in the Beirut suburb but videos circulating on social media showed serious damage and fire.
The explosion came during more than two months of heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and members of Hezbollah along Lebanon's southern border.
Since the fighting began on Oct. 8, the fighting has been concentrated a few kilometers from the border but on several occasions Israel's air force hit Hezbollah targets deeper in Lebanon.
Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said its fighters carried out several attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border targeting Israeli military posts.
More to come.
BREAKING Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, three security sources told Reuters.
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
Air Canada ranks last for on-time performance in North America
A new report says Air Canada had the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023.
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
-
19-year-old dies in officer-involved shooting: Winnipeg police
Manitoba's police watchdog agency is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fort Richmond Sunday afternoon.
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
-
Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Thousands of people across Canada shrieked, shivered and smiled their way into a new year on Monday as they took part in the long-standing tradition of Jan. 1 polar bear dips.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
-
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
Hong Kong media tycoon behind Apple Daily pleads not guilty to sedition and collusion charges
Prominent activist and publisher Jimmy Lai on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to three charges of sedition and collusion with foreign countries in a landmark national security trial in Hong Kong.
-
Israel says it will defend itself against genocide accusations at world court
Israel will defend itself before the United Nation's top court against charges that it has engaged in genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, officials said Tuesday, a rare engagement with the world body, which Israel often denounces as biased against it.
-
-
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, killing 5 and injuring almost 100, Kyiv officials say
Ukraine's two largest cities came under attack from Russian hypersonic ballistic missiles on Tuesday morning, killing at least four people and injuring almost 100, officials said.
-
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan's western coast
A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have left at least 55 people dead and damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned Tuesday that more quakes could lie ahead.
-
What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?
Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on Friday after he was granted parole nearly 11 years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
-
Amid push for foreign registry, many say other measures needed to fight interference
For more than a year, Canada has been mulling the creation of a foreign agent registry to fight interference in the country's democratic processes. Some say it doesn't belong in the toolbox at all.
-
Singh urges solidarity, respect amid heightened fear in Jewish and Muslim communities
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canadians can and must do better as hate crimes increase during the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
-
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
Low-cost, plant-based drug may help you quit smoking more effectively than nicotine replacement therapy, study shows
A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.
-
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
Ex-gang leader makes his bid in Las Vegas court for house arrest before trial in Tupac Shakur case
A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas plans to ask a judge on Tuesday to release him to house arrest ahead of the trial in June.
-
'Wonka' ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach US$9 billion in post-pandemic best
Hollywood closed out an up-and-down 2023 with 'Wonka' regaining No. 1 at the box office, strong sales for 'The Color Purple' and an overall US$9 billion in ticket sales that improved on 2022's grosses but fell about US$2 billion shy of pre-pandemic norms.
-
Ashes of Vancouver 'Star Trek' fan set to go to space alongside famous stars
Gloria Knowlan never dreamt of boldly going where no one had gone before and was content to leave the journey to the 'Star Trek' actors she came to love, but 12 years after her death, her family has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place.
-
-
Vaccine maker Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal
Moderna shares gained nearly 14 per cent on Tuesday as brokerage Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to "outperform" and the vaccine maker's CEO reiterated the company's goal of achieving sales growth in 2025.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
-
-
US$842 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan, 1st time the game has been won on New Year's Day
Someone in Michigan has won an US$842.4 million Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024, the first time it has been won on New Year's Day since the game's start in 1992. The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball: 1.
-
Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
-
-
-
Djokovic and his sore right wrist help Serbia reach United Cup quarters
Novak Djokovic endured a wrist injury to lead Serbia into a United Cup mixed teams quarterfinal showdown against host Australia.
-
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.