Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
CONTENT WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may not be suitable for all audiences. Reader discretion is advised.
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister's office.
"There have been cases of Hamas militants carrying out beheadings and other ISIS-style atrocities. However, we cannot confirm if the victims were men or women, soldiers or civilians, adults or children," the official said.
The explosive allegations that children had been decapitated at the kibbutz of Kfar Aza emerged Tuesday in Israeli media. Israel Defence Forces later described the scene as a "massacre" in a statement to CNN. Women," children toddlers and the elderly were "brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action," the IDF said.
Tal Heinrich, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Wednesday that babies and toddlers had been found with their "heads decapitated" in Kfar Aza.
US President Joe Biden appeared to confirm that information. In a roundtable with Jewish community leaders on Wednesday, he said: "I have been doing this a long time, I never really thought that I would see… have confirmed pictures of terrorist beheading children."
A US administration official later clarified Biden's remarks, telling CNN that neither Biden nor his aides had seen pictures or had received confirmed reports of children or infants having been beheaded by Hamas. The official clarified that Biden was referring to public comments from media outlets and Israeli officials.
An IDF spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, later in the day said terrorists had likely carried out decapitations of babies in the Be'eri kibbutz.
"We got very very disturbing reports that came from the ground that there were babies that had been beheaded… I think we can now say with relative confidence that unfortunately this is what happened in Be'eri," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
Warning: Graphic
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
-
-
Fact check
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war
Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.
Nazi in Parliament had major impact on Canada's international reputation: Nanos poll
Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a 98-year-old Nazi veteran in Parliament has had a major impact on Canada's reputation abroad, while one third think Canada is providing too much financial support to Ukraine, recent Nanos polling finds.
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister's office.
Black student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program
After serving more than a month of in-school suspension over his dreadlocks, a Black high school student in Texas was told he will be removed from his high school and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program on Thursday.
Do Canadians believe Trudeau's claims India is tied to a Sikh leader's death?
New Nanos Research shows the majority of Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement about intelligence that ties India to the killing of a B.C. Sikh leader.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.
After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction, slain children
Trudging down a cul-de-sac turned to rubble, an Israeli army commander stopped in front of one scorched home, its front wall blown wide open. Look at what Hamas militants have done, he said, to this close-knit community that only days ago brimmed with life.
Canada
-
More Canadians support using notwithstanding clause in 'parental rights' debate: poll
Nearly half of Canadians say they support their province using the notwithstanding clause to ensure that schools tell parents if their child wishes to use a different name or pronoun, a new poll suggests, and more people support that idea than oppose it.
-
Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to resume today
The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.
-
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
-
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
-
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
World
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister's office.
-
Israel attack overshadows Afghanistan's earthquake tragedy on global stage: professsor
A University of Ottawa professor believes that the recent events in Israel have shifted the world's attention away from Afghanistan's deadly earthquakes, which claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people.
-
Netanyahu vows that Hamas will be crushed, as Blinken reiterates American support for Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the U.S. secretary of state's visit Thursday is a "tangible example of America's unequivocable support of Israel."
-
Auto workers escalate strike as 8,700 workers walk out at Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its strikes against Detroit's Three automakers Wednesday when 8,700 workers walked off their jobs at Ford's Kentucky truck plant.
-
What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war
Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.
Politics
-
Nazi in Parliament had major impact on Canada's international reputation: Nanos poll
Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a 98-year-old Nazi veteran in Parliament has had a major impact on Canada's reputation abroad, while one third think Canada is providing too much financial support to Ukraine, recent Nanos polling finds.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
It’s not ‘Star Wars’-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
-
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- a jumble of black dust and rubble that's the most ever returned to Earth.
-
Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
Two giant rocket motors required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it's about to blast off arrived Wednesday at a Los Angeles museum, completing their long journey from the Mojave Desert.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
-
Sony's Access controller for the PlayStation aims to make gaming easier for people with disabilities
Paul Lane uses his mouth, cheek and chin to push buttons and guide his virtual car around the 'Gran Turismo' racetrack on the PlayStation 5. It's how he's been playing for the past 23 years, after a car accident left him unable to use his fingers.
-
Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in U.S., Canada
Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.
Business
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persists
The Dominican Republic partially reopened its border with Haiti on Wednesday to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier in a continuing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river.
-
Greenpeace files securities complaint against Suncor over climate risk disclosures
An environmental group has lodged a formal complaint with the Alberta Securities Commission over Suncor Energy Inc.'s climate risk disclosures.
Lifestyle
-
25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ2S+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
It's been 25 years since Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, died six days after he was savagely beaten by two young men and tied to a remote fence to meet his fate. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ2S+ rights movement over the ensuing years.
-
Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian's Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalism
A 300-year-old tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian's Wall in northeastern England that was cut down two weeks ago in an act of vandalism was to be removed on Thursday.
-
These are the finalists for Canada's biggest prize in fiction
Sarah Bernstein's absurdist novel 'Study for Obedience' has nabbed a spot on another short list -- this time for the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
Sports
-
Australia bowls first on untested wicket against South Africa at Cricket World Cup
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first on an untested wicket against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday. Australia made two changes for the game in Lucknow, India.
-
UEFA postpones Israel's game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroad
UEFA has postponed Israel's European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday.
-
Bills and Sabres COO, Bills legal counsel fired for having romantic relationship, AP source says
John Roth, the newly appointed chief operating officer of the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, was fired on Wednesday along with the Bills' general counsel, Kathryn D'Angelo, because the two were in a romantic relationship, a person briefed on the matter told The Associated Press.
Autos
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.