Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas fighters.
In northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin said Sunday that his Security Cabinet has formally declared the country at war.
- PHOTOS: Israel mobilizes after unprecedented, wide-ranging incursion
U.S. IS LOOKING AT POSSIBLY SENDING MORE ASSISTANCE TO ISRAEL, BLINKEN SAYS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is looking at additional requests for assistance that the Israelis have made, and there could be developments on that front later Sunday.
He told CNNS President Joe Biden's "direction was to make sure that we're providing Israel everything it needs in this moment to deal with the attacks from Hamas."
Blinken, who gave interviews to multiple U.S. television news shows Sunday, also talked about how the Hamas attack could have been motivated in part to derailed an emerging diplomatic deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
"It's no surprise that those who are opposed to the talks, those who are opposed to Israel normalizing relations with its neighbours and the countries beyond the region are Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. And so it's entirely possible that one of the motivations for this attack was to try to derail these efforts to advance normalization," Blinken said.
He said Washington had seen reports that Americans were missing or had been killed and "we're working overtime to verify that."
GERMAN LEADER WARNS OF DANGER OF REGIONAL ESCALATION
German Chancellor OIaf Scholz is stressing the need to avoid a wider "conflagration" in the Middle East after Hamas attacked Israel.
Scholz said he spoke Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him that Israel's security is a cornerstone of German policy. He pledged that "we will act accordingly." He said he plans to speak to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and will support Egypt in efforts to mediate and de-escalate.
Scholz said he also will talk by phone with the leader of the U.S., France and the U.K. to evaluate the situation.
He added: "It is clear that we condemn the actions of Hamas in the strongest terms, but above all we are doing everything so that this attack doesn't turn into a conflagration with incalculable consequences for the whole region -- and we warn everyone in this situation against fuelling terrorism."
The Israeli flag was raised Sunday at the chancellery, the German parliament's Reichstag building and the German president's office. Germany has increased protection for Jewish and Israeli facilities.
ISRAELI SECURITY CABINET DECLARES THE COUNTRY IS AT WAR
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says his Security Cabinet has declared the country at war following a deadly Hamas assault in southern Israel.
The decision, announced on Sunday, formally authorizes "the taking of significant military steps," it said it a statement.
"The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday," it said.
It gave no further details. But Netanyahu had previous declared the country at war, and the military has promised a harsh response in Gaza.
Israeli media say at least 600 people have been killed in the surprise cross-border incursion by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.
IRANIAN OFFICIAL PRAISES HAMAS' ACTIONS
Ali Shamkhani, the political adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said in a post on X that the Hamas attack was "a decisive, unique and effective" operation that was a legitimate defense against the Israeli government.
"The Palestinian resistance is a mature and independent movement whose power comes from widespread public support," he added.
JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA CONDEMN HAMAS ATTACK
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday condemned Hamas and other Palestinian militants over their incursion into Israel, urging all parties to use restraint.
"Japan strongly condemns the attacks which severely harmed innocent civilians," Kishida said in his message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Kishida also condemned the militants over the reported abduction of a number of people, urging their immediate release.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry also said it strongly condemns "the indiscriminate attacks on Israel from Gaza." and calls for an immediate halt of these attacks.
The Japanese government said it was working to ensure the safety of its citizens in Israel and Gaza, while the South Korean foreign ministry urged its nationals to leave.
PALESTINIANS SEEK REFUGE IN UN SCHOOLS
The UN agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, said over 20,000 people were sheltering in 44 of its schools around Gaza by Saturday evening.
"The number (of displaced) is rapidly increasing, " said Inas Hamdan, acting public information officer in Gaza.
The agency said three of its schools suffered "collateral" damage from Israeli airstrikes. The agency also said its operations of nine water wells around the Gaza Strip were stopped early Saturday. Operations in three wells resumed Sunday, said Hamdan. The agency's food distribution centres, which provide for over 540,000 of Gaza residents, have been closed since Saturday.
In an UNRWA school in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood northwest of Gaza city centre, residents described overnight Israeli strikes that hit the school's courtyard causing panic and light injuries among those sheltering there.
At another school serving as a shelter in central Gaza city, people were piling blankets and food stuff in the three-story building. New arrivals brought in mattresses, packing their children into small and crowded classrooms.
"We didn't know where to go," said Umm Mohammad, or mother of Mohammad, a resident of a district on the eastern borders of Gaza. She described waking up in the middle of the night to screams, strikes and calls for evacuation. "We arrived at the schools miraculously because there was no transport."
MEDIA REPORTS: ISRAELI DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 600
The death toll in Israel following a surprise attack by the militant group Hamas stands at 600, according to several Israeli media outlets.
The Kan public broadcaster and Channel 12, as well as the Haaretz and Times of Israel newspapers, reported the toll Sunday.
There has been no official confirmation of the number of deaths on the Israeli side since the fighting erupted early Saturday.
Palestinian officials say more than 300 people have been killed in Gaza, without differentiating between fighters and civilians.
Hamas gunmen used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing Gaza on Saturday, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast.
LEADERS OF EGYPT, JORDAN DISCUSS CRISIS
The leaders of Israel's neighbours, Egypt and Jordan, discussed the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.
According to a statement by the Egyptian president, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi received a phone call from King Abdullah II of Jordan.
Both leaders agreed on working to avoid further deterioration of the situation, the statement said.
Both Egypt and Jordan are close allies with the U.S. and are the first Arab nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.
The latest round of violence began with an unprecedented surprise attack in which Hamas militants raced into Israel, killing hundreds of people and taking captives back to Gaza.
Israel responded by rushing troops to the border area and launching airstrikes across the blockaded territory. Palestinian officials say more than 300 Gazans have been killed.
EXPLOSIONS AND AIRSTRIKES IN RAFAH
In the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Sunday, residents heard a loud explosion, apparently from an Israeli airstrike that hit a target close to the borders with Egypt. It was not immediately clear what was targeted. Residents said a house in the area had been evacuated.
Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes in Rafah overnight. One of the strikes hit three homes in one of the most crowded refugee camps, Shaboura, killing 19 members of the same family, according to a family member who posted their names on his social media. Surviving family members and neighbours filled al-Farouk mosque, holding funeral prayers as the bodies of those killed wrapped in white shrouds lined the floor. The crowd then marched to the nearby cemetery for burial, some carrying the bodies.
Also on Sunday, loudspeakers from mosques and moving cars in Rafah blared with condolences and praise for fighters from Hamas, believed to be natives of Rafah, who were killed during the assault on Israel.
THE POPE CALLS FOR THE VIOLENCE TO STOP
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed "apprehension and pain at what is happening in Israel, where violence is again exploding even faster, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries."
Speaking to the faithful in St. Peter's Square, the pope offered prayers for the victims and their families "and for all those who are experiencing hours of terror and anguish." The pontiff called on the attacks by both sides to stop. "Terrorism and war don't bring solutions, only death. War is a defeat. Every war is a defeat."
ISLAMIC BLOC CONDEMNS `ISRAELI MILITARY AGGRESSION'
The world's largest bloc of Muslim countries has condemned what it refers to as "Israeli military aggression" amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation said Sunday that it is "greatly concerned about the developments on the ground and the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory."
The 57-member bloc went on to condemn "the Israeli military aggression that led to the fall of hundreds of martyrs and wounded among the Palestinian people."
The latest round of violence began with an unprecedented surprise attack in which Hamas militants raced into Israel, killing hundreds of people and taking captives back to Gaza.
Israel responded by rushing troops to the border area and launching airstrikes across the blockaded territory. Palestinian officials say more than 300 Gazans have been killed.
HEZBOLLAH REPLACE DESTROYED TENT THAT HAD LED TO TENSIONS
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says Hezbollah fighters have set up a tent in a disputed area along the country's tense southern border hours after an Israeli drone destroyed another one in the same place.
Hezbollah initially erected the tent over the summer in a disputed area along Lebanon's border with Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Lebanon claims is Lebanese territory.
That has led to tensions with Israel over the past months and the UN has been working to persuade Hezbollah to remove the tent.
Earlier Sunday, Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets and shells at three Israeli positions in the disputed area of Chebaa Farms and Kfar Chouba hills and Israel's military fired back using armed drones.
ROMANIA REPATRIATES HUNDREDS OF CITIZENS AND OTHER FOREIGNERS
Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that 346 Romanian citizens and other foreigners were repatriated from Israel overnight on two separate flights.
The ministry said Sunday that a mobile consular team was sent to Ben Gurion Airport from the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv and Romania's representative office in Ramallah to provide consular assistance.
On Saturday, the ministry "strongly condemned" Hamas' rocket attacks against Israel, "including against the civilian population, terrorist infiltrations and hostage-taking." It said Israel has a sovereign right to defend itself.
MEDIA REPORTS: EGYPTIAN POLICEMAN OPENS FIRE ON ISRAELI TOURISTS
An Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists Sunday in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian, local media reported.
Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was injured in the attack which took place in the Pompey's Pillar tourist site in Alexandria. The suspected assailant was detained, it reported.
Israel's Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.
CHINA CALLS FOR THE CREATION OF A PALESTINIAN STATE
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country is "deeply concerned over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel."
"The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot go on," the statement said. "The fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine."
The Chinese foreign ministry said China would continue to work with the international community to find a way to bring about peace, and urged the community to act with greater urgency and help "facilitate early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel."
EGYPT INTERVENES OVER ISRAELI HOSTAGES
An Egyptian official says Israel has sought help from Cairo to ensure the safety of abducted Israelis, and Egypt's intelligence chief had contacted Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group to seek information.
According to the official, Palestinian leaders claimed that they don't yet have a "full picture" of hostages, but said those who were brought to Gaza were taken to "secure locations" across the territory.
"It's clear that they have a big number -- several dozens," said the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to brief media.
Egyptian intelligence also spoke with both sides about a potential cease-fire, he added, but Israel was not open to a truce "at this stage."
-- By Sam Magdy in Cairo.
ISRAELI OFFICIAL SAYS HUNDREDS OF HAMAS MILITANTS HAVE BEEN KILLED
An Israeli military official says "hundreds of terrorists" have been killed and dozens captured in fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza and southern Israel.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari spoke to reporters on Sunday, more than 24 hours after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented assault into Israel, killing hundreds of people, firing thousands of rockets and taking captives back into blockaded Gaza.
Israel is battling militants in the south and launching airstrikes across Gaza that have levelled buildings.
