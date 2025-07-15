ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

West Bank seeing largest displacement since 1967: UN

By AFP

Published

Palestinians gather their belongings ahead of homes demolition by Israeli forces in the Tulkarem refugee camp, West Bank, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.