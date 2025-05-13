Israel-Hamas War

Netanyahu says there is ‘no way’ Israel halts the war in Gaza until Hamas is defeated

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Palestinians inspect the damage at a UN school used as a shelter by displaced residents that was hit by Israeli military strikes, killing more than 15 people, in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.