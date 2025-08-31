Israel-Hamas War

Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state in September angers Israel and the U.S.

By The Associated Press

Published

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a Franco-German cabinet meeting in Toulon, southern France, Friday Aug. 29, 2025. (Manon Cruz/Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.