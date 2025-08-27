Israel-Hamas War

Israeli attacks on Gaza are ‘beyond the principle of proportionality,’ Italy’s Meloni says

By The Associated Press

Published

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Rimini Meeting in Rimini, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Davide Gennari/LaPresse via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.