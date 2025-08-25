Israel-Hamas War

Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills 19, hospital says

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves through the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.