Israel-Hamas War

Israel targets and kills Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif in Gaza as journalist toll grows

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

An Israeli strike in Gaza City has killed a prominent Al Jazeera journalist and four others.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.