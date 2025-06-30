ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Iran raises death toll from war with Israel to more than 900

By The Associated Press

Published

Protesters gather in front of the Iranian embassy carrying candles and Iranian flags during a stand honoring the Iranian armed forces generals, nuclear scientists, and their family members who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.