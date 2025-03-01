Israel-Hamas War

Hamas reports no progress in talks with Israel on ceasefire’s second phase

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinians have dinner inside their destroyed apartment decorated for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.