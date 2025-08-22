Israel-Hamas War

Gaza’s hungry children slide towards starvation as emergency treatments dwindle

By Reuters

Published

Fadi Sobh gives lentil soup to his children as they sit in their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on July 24, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.