Israel-Hamas War

Canadian aid pallets part of Gaza airdrop after Israel loosens restrictions

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinians rush to collect humanitarian aid airdropped into Zawaida in central Gaza Strip on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.