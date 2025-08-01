ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

A settler accused of killing a Palestinian activist is to be freed. Israel still holds the body

By The Associated Press

Published

Caravans and simple structures for residents of the West Bank Bedouin village of Umm al-Khair, are seen at the entrance on July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.