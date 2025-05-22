Israel-Hamas War

2 staff members of Israeli Embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington D.C.

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. were shot and killed at close range as they left an event at a Jewish museum.


















