Iraq: 4 officers wounded in Baghdad Green Zone rocket fire
Four Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone government area Wednesday, wounding four security officers, Iraqi state news reported.
The rockets landed as parliament voted to keep Speaker Mohammed Halbousi on the job, rejecting his resignation request. Halbousi was originally named a candidate for the post by parliamentarians backed by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Al-Sadr's 73 lawmakers resigned last June to protest the political deadlock.
The Iraqi military said earlier in a statement that one rocket landed near parliament, another near the parliament's guesthouse, and a third at a junction near the Judicial Council. Two security officials told The Associated Press that the fourth rocket also landed near parliament. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
The U.S. has often accused Iranian-backed militia of firing rockets into the Green Zone.
The officer of caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in a statement said security forces were pursuing the assailants who fired the rockets, and asked protesters to remain peaceful.
Earlier, supporters of al-Sadr attempted to storm Baghdad's Green Zone government area Wednesday as the Iraqi parliament held session on the resignation of its speaker.
AP journalists saw those supporting al-Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them. They managed to break through a security barrier on a bridge leading to the heavily fortified zone but got no farther.
Al-Sadr's bloc won the most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government. His followers stormed the parliament in late July to prevent their rivals from Iran-backed Shiite groups from forming a government.
With ensuing rallies, clashes with security forces, counter-rallies and a sit-in outside parliament, the government formation process has stalled.
Al-Sadr has been calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections and has been in a power struggle with his Iran-backed rivals since the vote.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
Cuban migrant boat sinks off Florida due to Hurricane Ian; 23 missing
U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday that 23 people were missing off the coast of Florida after a Cuban migrant boat sank due to Hurricane Ian.
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing?
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
An Ontario boy with terminal cancer wanted to see monsters. 1,000 strangers made it happen
A five-year-old Hamilton boy battling brain cancer had one request: he wanted to see monsters. Earlier this month, 1,000 strangers made his wish come true.
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
COVID-19 vaccines linked to temporary changes in menstrual cycle, new study confirms
A new global study now confirms the link between a temporary increase in the menstrual cycles of some individuals as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Canada
-
Trudeau visits N.L. town devastated by Fiona, says Ottawa 'will be there' to help
Justin Trudeau met Wednesday with some of the distraught residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., while getting a close look at yet another coastal town shattered on the weekend by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
What kind of damages caused by Fiona will be covered by insurance?
Many residents of Atlantic Canada may not be able to access coverage for all the damages caused by Fiona due to a lack of insurance covering storm-related floods.
-
P.E.I. premier sees progress in clean up and restoration efforts, supports announced for residents
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says, although there is still a lot of work to be done before things get back to normal on the island, there has been quite a bit of progress after post-tropical storm Fiona wreaked havoc across the province Saturday.
-
N.S. premier slams 'poor participation and support' from telecom companies during Fiona
Five days after Fiona knocked power out for more than 500,000 customers in Nova Scotia, over 100,000 are still without power. Many more remain without internet and cell phone service.
-
Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement with Vancouver police
A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint filed by an Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were handcuffed by police during a 2019 incident at a Vancouver bank.
-
New $2 coin commemorates 1972 Summit Series on 50th anniversary
Fifty years to the day after Canada defeated the Soviet Union in the 1972 Summit Series, the Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a special coin commemorating the occasion.
World
-
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated 'referendum' on living under Moscow's rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged.
-
Russia's annexation plan in Ukraine: What happens now?
Russian-backed separatists and Russian installed officials in four partially Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine declared that voters had chosen to join Russia, in hastily organized referendums which the West said were illegal.
-
Cuban migrant boat sinks off Florida due to Hurricane Ian; 23 missing
U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday that 23 people were missing off the coast of Florida after a Cuban migrant boat sank due to Hurricane Ian.
-
Kurdish officials: Death toll climbs in Iranian drone attack
An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq on Wednesday killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others, the Kurdish Regional Government's Health Ministry said.
-
Iraq: 4 officers wounded in Baghdad Green Zone rocket fire
Four Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone government area Wednesday, wounding four security officers, Iraqi state news reported.
-
Hurricane Ian could push food prices even higher
Hurricane Ian is the latest natural disaster to impact food prices. The storm hitting Florida is already forcing orange juice futures to spike, and it may soon squeeze the United States' fertilizer supply — which could have a far-reaching impact.
Politics
-
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
Health
-
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
-
169 overdose deaths recorded in B.C. in August, 8-month total nears record
Dozens more British Columbians died from toxic substances in August, the province's latest overdose data shows, bringing the total number of deaths reported in the first eight months of the year close to a record.
-
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer's disease soared early Wednesday after Japan's Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study.
Sci-Tech
-
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
-
Watch the moment NASA rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid
A high-speed NASA spacecraft veered toward an asteroid on Monday – and rammed into the rock deliberately.
-
Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe
A sprawling disinformation network originating in Russia sought to use hundreds of fake social media accounts and dozens of sham news websites to spread Kremlin talking points about the invasion of Ukraine, Meta revealed Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
-
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
-
Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next 'Deadpool' film
Ryan Reynolds announced on Tuesday that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the next "Deadpool" film, slated for September 6, 2024.
Business
-
Canada's main stock index up more than 200 points as oil tops US$80 a barrel
Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose to top US$80 a barrel helped Canada's main stock index climb more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also traded higher.
-
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
-
Front companies being used to launder illicit cannabis cash: intelligence agency
Canada's financial intelligence agency says a wide range of businesses -- from food wholesalers to electronics repair services -- are being used to disguise the proceeds of illicit cannabis operations.
Lifestyle
-
Inflation, strong U.S. dollar will weigh on snowbirds' plans, experts say
High inflation and a strong U.S. dollar will weigh heavily on Canadian snowbirds this winter, experts say. As the cold months approach, Snowbird Advisor president Stephen Fine says some snowbirds are opting for a shorter travel period or eyeing different destinations.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
An Ontario boy with terminal cancer wanted to see monsters. 1,000 strangers made it happen
A five-year-old Hamilton boy battling brain cancer had one request: he wanted to see monsters. Earlier this month, 1,000 strangers made his wish come true.
Sports
-
New $2 coin commemorates 1972 Summit Series on 50th anniversary
Fifty years to the day after Canada defeated the Soviet Union in the 1972 Summit Series, the Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a special coin commemorating the occasion.
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
-
Famed American ski mountaineer missing on Nepal mountain
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell off near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain.
Autos
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 80 kilometers along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.