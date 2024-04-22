Indian national sentenced in US$150M Canadian, U.S. dark web drug enterprise

Wildfire leads to evacuation order issued for northeast Alberta community
An evacuation order was issued on Monday afternoon for homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nation.
An Indian national has been sentenced in the United States to five years in prison in connection with a dark web drug enterprise that stretched as far as Canada, an American Department of Justice (DOJ) release says.
Banmeet Singh of the northern Indian city of Haldwani was arrested in the United Kingdom in April 2019 at the request of U.S. officials, and was extradited to the United States last year, the news release reads. This January, Singh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, as well as conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
According to the U.S. DOJ release, citing court documents and statements, Singh is described as having created multiple online retailing spaces for drugs including fentanyl, LSD, ecstasy, Xanax, ketamine and tramadol, paid for through cryptocurrencies supplied by customers and delivered by mail.
Singh's involvement in the enterprise is said to have lasted "from at least mid-2012 through July 2017," linked to eight distribution points within the United States. From there, the DOJ release says, shipments were repackaged and shipped across the country, as well as to Canada and other countries including Jamaica, Ireland, and even back to the United Kingdom.
"The Singh drug organization moved hundreds of kilograms of controlled substances throughout the United States and established a multimillion-dollar drug enterprise that laundered millions of dollars of drug proceeds into cryptocurrency accounts, which ultimately became worth approximately [US]$150 million," the release reads.
In addition to the five-year sentence, the DOJ notes that Singh has been ordered to forfeit approximately US$150 million.
The investigation preceding the case involved local and national law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Upper Arlington and Columbus, Ohio, police departments, and the United Kindgom's National Crime Agency.
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
Susanne Langan first noticed the Burgess Creek wildfire from her home in British Columbia's Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon as a distant, thin column of smoke.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
People in Manitoba could soon be able to grow recreational cannabis in their homes.
A Toronto cop who was driving to a break-and-enter call last year when he crashed into a civilian vehicle and seriously injured two people has been cleared by the province’s police watchdog, but concerns are being raised about the speed at which they were travelling on the way to the scene.
Three children and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus and a truck collided on Route 400 in Russell, Ont.
Susanne Langan first noticed the Burgess Creek wildfire from her home in British Columbia's Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon as a distant, thin column of smoke.
A Peruvian psychologist who suffered from an incurable disease that weakened her muscles and had her confined to her bed for several years, died by euthanasia, her lawyer said Monday, becoming the first person in the country to obtain the right to die with medical assistance.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 's latest effort to send some migrants to Rwanda finally won approval from Parliament early Tuesday, hours after he pledged deportation flights would begin in July.
Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a suburban Seattle police officer charged with murder in the death of a 26-year-old man outside a convenience store in 2019 — the third person the officer had killed in the past eight years.
An Arizona judge declares a mistrial Monday in the case of a rancher accused of fatally shooting a Mexican man on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Police arrested dozens of people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Yale University on Monday, hours after Columbia University cancelled in-person classes in response to protesters setting up tent encampments at its New York City campus last week.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is raising eyebrows anew over his carbon pricing stance, refusing to say today whether or not he would keep scheduled increases in place if he becomes prime minister.
Canada is seeking to get a better handle on how much plastic is being produced in the country by forcing companies that make it to report annually on what they produce.
The Manitoba government is funding mental health support for first responders, following the recent death of a Winnipeg firefighter.
First Nations patients are more likely to leave Alberta emergency departments before receiving care than other patients, and anti-Indigenous racism is a significant reason why, a new study says.
Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.
Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.
For the first time in five months, NASA engineers have received decipherable data from Voyager 1 after crafting a creative solution to fix a communication problem aboard humanity’s most distant spacecraft in the cosmos.
Biologists, cognitive scientists and philosophers across the globe say there is a reasonable possibility the vast majority of creatures on Earth are sentient in some way.
Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' which dropped on Friday, became the most-streamed album on its first day across Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.
Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer once known best as Posh Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday this weekend in London, where she was joined by her former Spice Girls bandmates.
North Korean animators may have helped create popular television cartoons for big Western firms, including Amazon and HBO Max, despite international sanctions on North Korea, a research report has found.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued to block Coach parent Tapestry's US$8.5 billion deal to buy Michael Kors owner Capri, saying it would eliminate 'direct head-to-head competition' between the flagship brands of the two luxury handbag makers.
The gap between the highest earners and lowest income groups last year was at its widest since 2015 as the wealthiest households saw income grow much faster than lower-income Canadians.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
When Kema Ward-Hopper and her then-fiance Nicholas Hopper, both from the U.S., decided to get married in Costa Rica, they had no idea that they’d end up relocating there a few years later.
If you’re looking for something to sweeten your dinner table this Passover, Jewish dietitian and chef Micah Siva has a few ideas for you.
A GoFundMe campaign for a Moncton drummer has raised around $49,500 in just a few weeks.
Connor Hellebuyck made sure he did one important thing while winding down Sunday after the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-6 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The favourite to win this season's Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie made sure his recovery included replenishing his fluids.
German surfer Sebastian Steudtner may have broken his own record for riding the biggest wave in history earlier this year.
A local Oilers fan is hoping to see his team cut through the postseason, so he can cut his hair.
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles.
Gas prices are once again on the move in B.C.’s Lower Mainland but this time in the other direction.
A local Oilers fan is hoping to see his team cut through the postseason, so he can cut his hair.
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a Grade 4 student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
Several cities across B.C. are enjoying free transit for Earth Day – but commuters in Metro Vancouver are still paying their regular fares.
Drivers are being warned to expect "major delays" on Highway 99 through Delta, B.C., following a semi crash Monday afternoon.
A date has been set for Ibrahim Ali to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park almost seven years ago.
Toronto’s police chief has ordered a “full internal review of all aspects of plainclothes policing” following an acquittal in the first-degree murder trial of Umar Zameer.
At least some of the gold bars stolen during the heist at Pearson Airport one year ago was likely melted down in the basement of a Toronto area jewelry store, Peel police tell CP24.com.
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing that happened on a subway train.
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted after a deadly shooting in the community of Shawnessy last month.
Alberta Health Services has issued closure orders to a number of Calgary halal food establishments.
Alberta could see a significant shift in primary health-care delivery with the opening of its first independently owned nurse practitioner (NP) clinic this year.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating comments made at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday that have received condemnation by federal leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Kevin Willington, 53, of Ottawa has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a home on Birch Avenue on Friday night. Ottawa police said officers responded to a call for a shooting, and the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect who crashed into a police car, injuring an officer, and fled the scene in a suspected stolen vehicle.
Most Montreal merchants greet their customers in French only, but that could soon change as "bonjour, hi" becomes more popular.
The Alberta government is changing existing legislation to lower utility bills in Calgary.
An out-of-control wildfire has people living in the hamlet of Saprae Creek, about 25 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, on evacuation alert.
A male youth is dead after an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre on Monday.
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Germany, N.S., on Sunday.
Pictures of a poster encouraging people to steal from Loblaw Companies Limited next month on a specific date have been circulating online.
Homeowners in a Manitoba community are cleaning up after being impacted by a natural phenomenon last week.
Marion Street Eatery is set to close its doors for good after over a decade serving up steaming plates of eggs benedict, grilled cheese and brisket hash.
People in Manitoba could soon be able to grow recreational cannabis in their homes.
Members of the Sask. Party claim a recent trip by the leader of the opposition reveals her party's secret support for the federal carbon tax.
Saskatchewan RCMP have laid a murder charge following a suspicious death on Ochapowace First Nation over the weekend.
A Saskatoon mortgage broker says the federal government’s move to help Muslim Canadians get into the housing market by promoting halal mortgages is not such a radical idea — it’s helping families buy their first home without breaking their faith.
A Kitchener man who forgot his laptop on a bus in January says he’s now being asked to pay $750 to get it back from whoever has the device.
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Brantford Sunday night.
Andrew Mackay from Guelph says he was left stranded in Florida last year after his flight with Flair Airlines was cancelled without his knowledge.
A driver caught using vice grips in place of a steering wheel was ticketed Wednesday after being stopped by police on a rural road.
The Saskatchewan Rush are absent from the National Lacrosse League playoffs for a third straight season, a difficult end to an postseason push born out of a rocky start.
It was a sad scene at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury on Monday morning, where a man was being sentenced for a crash that killed a North Bay woman who was driving to her wedding shower.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
Police officials in Sudbury say they received a complaint that a youth was approached by an individual asking for sexual favours and exposing himself on a city walking trail.
A pair of city councillors want a feasibility study completed before deciding the location and parameters of a pilot project to provide free bus passes to high school students.
A man charged with stabbing a driver several times pleaded guilty to the incident Monday in a London, Ont. courtroom.
Huntsville OPP charged a driver for going the wrong way on Highway 11 and colliding with a transport vehicle.
The Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit were called after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man she had met through a texting app.
A destructive fire broke out in a barn on Monday afternoon at Flos Rd 8 in Springwater.
The City of Windsor Parks Department will be working on improvements to a couple of Windsor parks over the next few weeks, including more lights on the riverfront.
The City of Windsor is moving into the third phase of its truck route study in an ongoing effort to help modernize and update the truck route network to adapt to changing city requirements.
Windsor police have arrested a man related to a robbery at a market on Huron Church Road.
Mounties searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on Vancouver Island last week released new details about the suspect vehicle Monday.
There is no tsunami threat to British Columbia’s coast after a 6.1 earthquake hit near Taiwan Monday, officials say.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
The City of Lethbridge is calling the first year of its curbside organics waste collection program a success.
Coaldale RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month.
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
Hundreds of drivers were charged in a recent three-day commercial motor vehicle blitz conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Transportation.
The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police announced Monday it is creating its first full-time drug enforcement unit on the island.
A ‘boom’ was heard across Jamestown in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. on Sunday morning as a result of slag from the local steel plan came into contact with moisture.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
