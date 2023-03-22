India police seek Sikh leader Amritpal Singh, arrest separatist supporters

People walk outside the British High Commission after temporary security barricades were removed in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. People walk outside the British High Commission after temporary security barricades were removed in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social