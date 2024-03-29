In Jerusalem, Palestinian Christians observe scaled-down Good Friday rituals

For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Hundreds of Christians participated in a customary Good Friday procession through the limestone walls of Jerusalem's Old City, commemorating one of the faith's most sacred days with noticeably thinner crowds amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
The procession, which normally draws thousands of foreign visitors, was unusually local -- mostly Palestinian Christians, joined by some foreigners living in Jerusalem and a few undeterred tourists.
The procession passes along the Way of the Cross, or Via Dolorosa, the route believed to have been walked by Jesus to his crucifixion. Squads of Israeli police set up barricades along the path, rerouting shoppers in the Old City's bustling Muslim quarter to make way for hundreds of pilgrims.
A young group of Palestinian Arab scouts led the day's procession, past the 14 stations, each marking an event that befell Jesus on his final journey. Hundreds of Palestinian Christians walked in their wake. Behind them was a small parade of the Franciscan religious order, composed mainly of foreigners who live in Jerusalem.
"We wait for this every year," said Munira Kamar, a Palestinian Christian from the Old City, who waved to the cross-bearers who stopped to give her young daughter a kiss on the cheek. "Of course, this year we are unhappy because of the situation with the ongoing war."
Thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza, launched after Hamas' Oct. 7 killings and hostage-taking in Israel.
The impact of the war was clear at the procession's final stations are inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where Jesus is believed to have been crucified and laid to rest before his resurrection on Easter. There, instead of the crowds who normally queue for hours in the church courtyard, entrance to the site was easy.
The city's streets were noticeably devoid of Palestinian Christians from the West Bank, who normally flock to the Holy City for Easter. Since Oct. 7, Palestinian worshippers have needed special permission to cross checkpoints into Jerusalem.
Despite the thinned crowds, shopkeepers, whose heavy metal doors are usually closed on Fridays, threw them open for tourists seeking Catholic memorabilia. But shoppers were few and far between.
"Comparing last year's Easter festivities with this year is like light and day," said Fayaz Dakkak, a Palestinian storeowner whose family first opened the shop in 1942. His shop stood empty.
"Usually people are joyful today and kids are excited," he said. "But when you compare children here who have water and food and a family to what's happening in Gaza, how can you be happy?"
An estimated 50,000 Christian Palestinians live in the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to the U.S. State Department's international religious freedom report for 2022. Approximately 1,300 Christians lived in Gaza, it said. Some Christians are also citizens of Israel. Many Palestinian Christians live in diaspora communities.
A few tourists braved the day. Carmen Ros, a lawyer who lives in Jerusalem, had managed to corral a group of pilgrims from Spain to visit the country for a religious tour. The group rested in the shade outside the church.
"They were afraid of the situation at first," she said, "but I told them here in Jerusalem, it's safe, we don't have violence. We are close to Gaza, but the Christian people are not the target of terrorism."
The celebrations coincided with the third Friday in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with worshippers once again flocking to the revered Al-Aqsa mosque for prayer. Despite fears the ongoing war would spark clashes at the revered Al-Aqsa mosque, Ramadan has so far been peaceful, under tight Israeli security.
Sister Harriet Kabaije, a pilgrim from Uganda who moved to Jerusalem three weeks ago to live in a monastery, said she was holding the people of Gaza in her prayers. She said she believed that peace could be achieved in the region.
"Many people think that the war here is natural," she said. "But when Jesus was in Bethlehem, it was peaceful. We know that people are suffering in Gaza so we carry them in our prayers and pray that peace can return to this land."
Elsewhere, Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at the Colosseum in Rome, the Vatican said, to "conserve his health in view of the vigil tomorrow and Mass on Easter Sunday."
It was the first time Francis had skipped the traditional, evocative event in his 11-year papacy, an event that St. John Paul II famously skipped just before he died in 2005.
In Spain, several Good Friday street processions were canceled due to storms that provided some much-needed rain to areas battling a prolonged drought. Seville's brotherhoods were forced to call off the processions of their giant floats bearing sculptures of Jesus of the Virgin for the first time in over a decade due to bad weather.
In Chicago, hundreds of spectators flocked to the city's Pilsen neighborhood to witness a Good Friday tradition -- the 47th Via Crucis procession reenacting scenes from Jesus' final days.
"It's the story that we all know from when we were little kids," said Jason Rodriguez, a Pilsen resident and event volunteer. "This reenactment drives home the suffering, the strength and the passion that our Lord had."
Associated Press writers Teresa Crawford in Chicago, Nicole Winfield in Rome and Joseph Wilson in Madrid contributed to this report.
A 17-year-old boy is dead and three youth suspects have been arrested after a stabbing in Prince George, B.C.
Special teams proved to be the difference in a key matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars on Thursday.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
A Lethbridge policy committee heard a presentation Thursday on the future of the Enmax Centre and the possibility of replacing the facility in years to come.
A Magrath, Alta., grandmother has broken a Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (female).
The Lethbridge Hurricanes began preparing for their playoff run as soon as their regular season wrapped up last weekend.
Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
A complaint about a 'suspicious' snowmobiler stuck on a trail in northern Ontario has resulted in impaired driving charges against a 43-year-old woman.
You could say 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Commander Col. Richard Jolette was born to be in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
