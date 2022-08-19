Immigrant gets 38 years in prison for fatal Arizona robbery

This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Apolinar Altamirano, who was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, for the 2015 shooting death of convenience store clerk Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa, Ariz. Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty against Altamirano, but a court later ruled prosecutors couldn't pursue his execution because Altamirano is intellectually disabled. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Apolinar Altamirano, who was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, for the 2015 shooting death of convenience store clerk Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa, Ariz. Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty against Altamirano, but a court later ruled prosecutors couldn't pursue his execution because Altamirano is intellectually disabled. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social