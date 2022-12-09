Idaho student killings investigation receives overwhelming amount of tips, white sedan being sought
The investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students has received an overwhelming amount of tips related to their search for a white sedan seen near the crime scene around the time of the deaths last month, police said Friday.
Due to the amount of tips received, calls are being directed to an FBI call center to help sort leads received, according to a Thursday update from the Moscow Police Department.
"The global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation," the department said.
Dozens of local, state and federal investigators have yet to identify a suspect or find the murder weapon used in the attack last month in the small college town of Moscow. Still, investigators maintain they have made progress but cannot share details as that could compromise the investigation.
The students -- Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 -- were killed just days before the school's Thanksgiving break. They were all stabbed multiple times and were likely asleep when the attack began, a coroner has said.
"We're continuously making progress," Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell told CNN. "But this is a criminal investigation, and as we make progress, we can't always provide that information."
Investigators receive over 6,000 tips
Investigators are working through more than 6,000 tips they have received over the course of the investigation so far. "We have quality information that we're working on," said Snell.
The Moscow Police Department said on Wednesday that a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra was spotted "in the immediate area" of the off-campus home where the students were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of November 13.
Information about the vehicle came from the thousands of tips police have received in the case, which has appalled the small college town of Moscow, Idaho.
"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," the police statement said, noting it had an unknown license plate.
The Moscow Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Idaho State Police, the Latah County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, which has assigned more than 40 agents to the case across the US.
Victims' belongings returned to families
On Wednesday, police began the process of returning some of the victims' belongings to their families.
"It's time for us to give those things back that really mean something to those families and hopefully to help with some of their healing," Chief James Fry said Tuesday in a brief video statement.
"I'm a dad, I understand the meaning behind some of those things," Fry said. The items being removed are "no longer needed for the investigation," the department said.
Victims stabbed multiple times
Investigators believe all four victims had been out in the hours before the killings -- two at a Moscow bar, the other two at a fraternity house -- but had returned to the home by 2 a.m. on the day of the stabbings.
Later that morning, two surviving roommates "summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second floor victims had passed out and was not waking up," police said in a release. Somebody called 911 from the house at 11:58 a.m. using one of the surviving roommates' phones.
When police arrived, they found two victims on the second floor and two victims on the third floor. There was no sign of forced entry or damage, police said.
A coroner determined the four victims were stabbed multiple times and likely had been asleep when the attacks began, police have said. The manner and cause of death were homicide by stabbing, the coroner said.
Police are starting to receive forensic testing results from the crime scene, Moscow police spokesperson Rachael Doniger told CNN last week.
Detectives do not believe the surviving roommates were involved in the killings, police have said.
Police investigating whether victim had stalker
Moscow police said they are still looking into the possibility that one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a stalker.
Police outlined a situation in October when a man appeared to be following Goncalves outside a local business, according to a news release from the department. Police said this was an isolated incident, and the man and an associate were trying to meet women at the business, which police said was corroborated through additional investigation.
It was not an ongoing pattern of stalking. There is currently no evidence tying the two men to the killings, the release said.
Last month, investigators looked "extensively" into hundreds of pieces of information about Goncalves having a stalker, but "have not been able to verify or identify a stalker," police said.
Police are still asking for tips from the public on information regarding a possible stalker.
"Investigators continue looking into information about Kaylee having a stalker. Information about a potential stalker or unusual occurrences should go through the Tip Line," according to the release.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Canada needs to overhaul how it handles stalking, harassment cases: experts
CTVNews.ca speaks with victims of stalking and harassment, and with advocates and legal experts who are calling on Canada to overhaul how it handles these cases from the police, to courts, and to the communities we live in.
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's attempts to link WNBA star Brittney Griner's case to that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison two years later, it became plain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not budge.
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
Steep surcharges for mailing parcels may dampen holiday spirits
Canadians sending parcels this holiday season may be surprised to see a steep surcharge on domestic shipping due to the high price of diesel.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
As nature talks unfold, here's what '30 by 30' conservation could mean in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was unequivocal Wednesday when asked if Canada was going to meet its goal to protect one-quarter of all Canadian land and oceans by 2025. That goal, which would already mean protecting 1.2 million more square kilometres of land, is just the interim stop on the way to conserving 30 per cent by 2030.
Canadian tourists may not be able to claim trip cancellations to Jamaica amid violence on island, travel expert warns
Despite Jamaica’s prime minister recently declaring a widespread state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murder on the island, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.
Canada
-
Premiers to hold virtual news conference on struggling children's hospitals
Canada's premiers plan to hold a news conference in Winnipeg today as children's hospitals struggle to deal with a wave of child illnesses.
-
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
-
'I don’t deserve to be harassed': Guelph drag queen's all-ages shows threatened
A Guelph drag queen says online threats are impacting her career and all-ages shows are getting cancelled out of safety concerns.
-
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
World
-
Idaho student killings investigation receives overwhelming amount of tips, white sedan being sought
The investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students has received an overwhelming amount of tips related to their search for a white sedan seen near the crime scene around the time of the deaths last month, police said Friday.
-
German coup plot fuelled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures
German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge.
-
67 journalists, media workers killed on the job this year, an increase says report
Russia's war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30 per cent spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.
-
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
-
Brittney Griner back home in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star's detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
-
Paul Whelan tells CNN he is 'disappointed' Biden administration has not done more to secure his release
Detained American-Canadian Paul Whelan told CNN he is 'disappointed' the Biden administration has not done more to secure his release, meaning he's been left behind in Russia after fellow detained American Brittney Griner was freed on Thursday.
Politics
-
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
-
UN Mideast refugee chief says Western funding shortfall could lead to turbulence
A funding shortfall for fragile Middle Eastern states that host refugees could lead to turbulence in international relations, the UN refugee chief for that region is warning. He said during a visit to Ottawa this week that the 'political perception' and the 'optics' of the reduced funding could spell a difficult path ahead
-
MPs want to hear from witnesses on the government's assault-style gun definition
Seven members of a parliamentary committee studying the Liberal gun bill have requested two special meetings to hear from witnesses on the government's proposed definition of an assault-style firearm.
Health
-
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here's what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
Russian lawmakers pass bill banning surrogacy for foreigners
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed a bill banning foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks
The U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space as debris rapidly accumulates in low Earth orbit, the head of United States military operations in space said Friday.
-
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
-
SpaceX gives rival's internet satellites ride to orbit
SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the 'Hunger Games' star is getting some flak for not quite getting it right.
-
Movie reviews: 'Emancipation' starring Will Smith focuses more on action than storytelling
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Emancipation,' 'Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio' and 'Empire of Light'.
-
LeAnn Rimes forced to postpone performances due to 'bleed' on vocal cord
LeAnn Rimes is postponing some of her tour dates due to a bleed on her vocal cord.
Business
-
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation.
-
Inflation largely reflects global, foreign supply challenges, Scotiabank reports
A new inflation report by Scotiabank warns that well over half of cost increases observed in Canada reflect global supply challenges, impacting inflation expectations and monetary policies.
-
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable
A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.
-
$1,048 meal: Torontonian has the most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada this year
A newly released report from Uber Eats shows that a Torontonian ordered the most expensive meal through the app in Canada this year, spending $1,048 at burger joint.
-
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Sports
-
-
Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world
Brittney Griner's loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke Thursday about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.
-
Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet.
Autos
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
-
Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported.
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.