TORONTO -- When a massive explosion shook Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, shattering glass, toppling buildings and burying countless people under rubble, Ahmed Yassine was in his car, heading home from work.

At the moment of the explosion, which followed a smaller blast, Yassine, a senior producer at Alaraby TV, said he saw “a cloud of smoke” cover everything.

“My car jumped, I saw people flying,” he told CTV News Channel. “Stores, apartments, houses, everything fell down. People were screaming, running.”

Video footage posted to social media shows the shocking moment that the second explosion hit, mere minutes after the first.

Towering plumes of smoke were already climbing into the sky from the port when a second, red cloud shot up — immediately surrounded by a dome of white as the shockwave of the explosion thrust outwards into the city, blowing out windows for kilometres.

The exact toll of the explosion is not yet known, but officials say at least 50 people were killed and an estimated 2,700 were injured. Hours after the explosion, ambulances were still carrying away the wounded.

The blast could be heard and felt in Cyprus, more than 200 kilometres away.

Yassine said he was around 4 kilometres from the radius of the explosion when it occurred, but luckily, escaped harm.

What he could not escape was the horror of the situation.

“Glass, stone, buildings cracking. It was really terrifying,” he said.

The scene reminded him, he said, of watching Chernobyl, a television show that dramatized the infamous 1986 disaster at a nuclear plant with the same name in then-Soviet republic of Ukraine.

The comparison isn’t far off, as early reports indicate that the second, larger explosion, was a chemical explosion.

The first explosion, which occurred at 6:05 p.m. local time, Yassine said, was at a fireworks warehouse at the port. Three minutes later, the second explosion ripped through the area, potentially triggered by the first fire.

The chief of Lebanese General Security, Abbas Ibrahim, has said that the explosion may have been caused by highly explosive materials that had been confiscated by a ship and had been stored at the port for some time.

Local television channel LBC said the material was sodium nitrate.

Yassine said that although the city has weathered many crises, this explosion feels different.

“We faced wars … we survived many explosions. But this one is totally new. It’s another kind of explosion.”

As the city moves forward and attempts to recover from this tragedy, Yassine said he wants accountability for how this could have occurred.

“[The sodium nitrate] was stored for more than a year without taking any precaution,” he said. “The authorities didn’t destroy these materials, in fact they kept it, they kept it stored without even warning anyone. Today, it exploded in the port.”

He hopes there will be justice.

“Someone must pay for that,” he said. “Especially the people who are responsible for storing such materials in a place where there is many people around.

“It’s a place where poor people live.”

Lebanon’s economy has been ravaged by a financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yassine pointed out that the explosion destroyed many resources stored at or near the port that the city needed in this “economical crisis,” such as a large supply of wheat.

Without the city’s port, “how are we able to survive?”

With files from the Associated Press