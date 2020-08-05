TOROONTO -- The Canadian government is committing up to $5 million in relief for the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut.

In a series of tweets late Wednesday, Development Canada said the money includes an initial $1.5-million contribution, going to “trusted partners on the ground,” including the Lebanese Red Cross and the Canadian Red Cross.

On Tuesday evening, an earthquake-level explosion flattened buildings in the Lebanese capital, killing more than 100 people and injuring more than 4,000. The explosion is believed to have resulted from an ignition of ammonium nitrate at the city’s port.

The Canadian government said the money will be used to help provide emergency medical services, shelter and food to those affected by the blast.

“(Canada) continues to closely monitor the situation and is in contact with humanitarian organizations in Beirut to better understand needs on the ground,” the government agency wrote in a tweet. “(Canada) stands ready to provide additional assistance to respond to this terrible tragedy, as appropriate.”

The Lebanese Red Cross thanked Development Canada in a subsequent tweet.

To make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross’ relief efforts in Beirut, click here.

