'I have a bobcat in my car': police called to remove trapped feline

Police in Plover, Wisconsin, responded to an unusual call on April 18 when they were asked to remove a bobcat trapped in the grille of a vehicle.

"This is a first," Sheriff Mike Lukas said in a Facebook post. He added that three officers were dispatched to investigate, and were in shock when they saw there really was a bobcat trapped in the vehicle.

They asked for help from the state's Department of Natural Resources.

Bodycam video shows the conservation warden's efforts to remove the feline from the vehicle and its feisty reaction when it was finally freed.

The bobcat was placed in the back of a pickup truck and was safely returned to the wild.

