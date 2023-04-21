'I have a bobcat in my car': police called to remove trapped feline
Police in Plover, Wisconsin, responded to an unusual call on April 18 when they were asked to remove a bobcat trapped in the grille of a vehicle.
"This is a first," Sheriff Mike Lukas said in a Facebook post. He added that three officers were dispatched to investigate, and were in shock when they saw there really was a bobcat trapped in the vehicle.
They asked for help from the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Bodycam video shows the conservation warden's efforts to remove the feline from the vehicle and its feisty reaction when it was finally freed.
The bobcat was placed in the back of a pickup truck and was safely returned to the wild.
Watch the video at the top of this article.
WATCH LIVE | New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
A massive new Volkswagen electric-vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will create up to 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs in the region.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
BREAKING | Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Nick Nurse.
'A perfect example of what not to do': ex-U. S. envoy on PM's reported NATO comments
A former U.S. envoy to Ottawa says he's concerned about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said about Canadian defence spending.
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula
The spectacular explosion of SpaceX's new Starship rocket minutes after it soared off its launch pad on a first flight test is the latest vivid illustration of a "successful failure" business formula that serves Elon Musk's company well, experts said on Thursday.
Twitter drops 'government-funded' labels for media outlets, including CBC
After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. The checks began disappearing from these users' profiles late morning Pacific Time.
Study suggests simple way to get children to eat more fruits, veggies
A new study conducted in Germany shows longer meal times could increase a child's vegetable and fruit consumption.
'Don't risk it': border patrol agents seeing huge spike in illegal crossings from Manitoba
United States border patrol agents have seen a spike in illegal border crossing attempts from Manitoba.
B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
Winnipeg Art Gallery hoping Warhol prints will fetch $1 million at auction, helping support Indigenous art
Funds from four famed prints of Queen Elizabeth II from an Andy Warhol series will be going towards buying work from Indigenous artists.
Sudan's top general says military committed to civilian rule
Sudan's top general on Friday declared the military's commitment to a civilian-led government, an apparent bid for international support even as his forces battle a rival paramilitary group in brutal fighting that has derailed hopes for the country's democratic transition.
North Korea calls its nuclear weapons 'stark reality,' criticizes G7
North Korea's foreign minister on Friday called the Group of Seven wealthy democracies a 'tool for ensuring the U.S. hegemony' as she lambasted the group's recent call for the North's denuclearization.
China FM: Taiwan, foreign supporters 'playing with fire'
China's foreign minister warned Taiwan and its supporters on Friday that they are "playing with fire" if they go against Beijing's demand to exert control over the self-governing island democracy.
Child among 10 family members killed in South Africa shooting
Ten members of the same family, seven of them female and at least one of them a child, were killed in a mass shooting at a house in South Africa, police said Friday.
Russia's air force accidentally bombs own city of Belgorod
Russia's military acknowledged that a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its warplanes caused a powerful blast in a Russian city not far from Ukraine's border, injuring two and scaring local residents.
U.K. deputy prime minister Dominic Raab quits after bullying investigation
U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants.
Canada's premiers, police chiefs to talk bail reform as Ottawa faces calls for change
The association representing Canada's chiefs of police is expected to meet with provincial and territorial premiers today to talk about reforming Canada's criminal justice system.
Supreme Court set to decide on abortion pill access
The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women's access to a widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged or be restricted while a legal challenge to its Food and Drug Administration approval goes on.
Canadians can expect fast, bright Lyrids meteors this weekend
One of the oldest known meteor showers will peak this weekend, with Canadians and others in the Northern Hemisphere expected to get some of the best views.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Attorney for actor Jonathan Majors denies additional abuse allegations, saying, 'He will be fully exonerated'
An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors on Wednesday denied a new report of allegations of abuse by the Marvel star.
Kevin Spacey appears remotely in U.K. court ahead of sex offences trial
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared by videolink for a brief hearing at a London court on Friday ahead of his trial on sex offence charges in June.
Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan ends Australian defamation suit
Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch on Friday dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey, citing the settlement of the separate U.S. case where Fox News agreed to pay almost $800 million over its lies involving the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
CEO questions whether parents who are primary caregivers are being 'fair' to employers and children
A Utah CEO who is demanding that many of his remote employees start working in the company's offices says staff members must make sacrifices, and questions whether people who serve as primary caregivers for their children, specifically working mothers and single mothers, are doing right by both their employers and their children.
Credit Suisse investors sue after facing billions in losses
A group of Credit Suisse investors have sued Swiss financial regulators after a government-engineered takeover of the struggling bank by rival UBS left them with billions in losses.
American Airlines employee died at Austin airport after a service vehicle hit a jet bridge
An American Airlines employee died Thursday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge, authorities said.
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
Winnipeg Art Gallery hoping Warhol prints will fetch $1 million at auction, helping support Indigenous art
Funds from four famed prints of Queen Elizabeth II from an Andy Warhol series will be going towards buying work from Indigenous artists.
Canadians divided on whether the justice system is fair for everyone: survey
A new survey conducted by Research. Co found Canadians are divided on whether the justice system is fair for everyone.
First Tokyo Olympic bribery verdict ends with no jail time
The first verdicts in the sprawling Tokyo Olympic bribery scandal were handed down Friday in Tokyo District Court, where defendants were found guilty but avoided jail time.
Women's soccer team plays to keep Mariupol in spotlight
In an empty stadium in Ukraine's capital, a group of women soccer players draped in blue-and-yellow flags are getting ready for the match of the day.
Toyota's new president vows to step up electric vehicle push
Toyota’s new president Koji Sato has promised what he called an aggressive shift on “electrification,” while acknowledging criticism that Japan’s top automaker has fallen behind in actual volumes of electric vehicles sold compared to its rivals.