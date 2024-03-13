Hunter Biden trial on federal gun charges set for June 3

World

    Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023. An FBI informant has been charged with lying to his handler about ties between Joe Biden and son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company. Prosecutors said Thursday that Alexander Smirnov falsely told FBI agents in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden US$5 million each in 2015 and 2016.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. File) Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023. An FBI informant has been charged with lying to his handler about ties between Joe Biden and son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company. Prosecutors said Thursday that Alexander Smirnov falsely told FBI agents in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden US$5 million each in 2015 and 2016.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. File)
    Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, will go on trial for gun-related charges on June 3, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

    Special counsel David Weiss brought three gun-related charges against Hunter Biden last year after a plea agreement – which covered the gun case as well as a tax case against him – fell apart during a hearing last summer.

    Hunter Biden has been charged with unlawfully purchasing a revolver while using illicit drugs, allegedly lying on federal forms about his drug use when he bought the weapon.

    Prosecutors believe their case will last three to four days and Hunter Biden’s attorneys expect their case to potentially go over two days.

    He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyers have filed several motions arguing that the case should be thrown out, saying that the original plea agreement with prosecutors is still valid.

    The president’s son also faces nine tax-related charges in California over an alleged conspiracy across several years to avoid paying over US$1 million in taxes.

    During a status conference Wednesday, Judge Maryellen Noreika told the parties she was “working through the motions” filed by Hunter Biden.

    “We’re trying to get something out as soon as we can,” the judge said. “I haven’t completely figured out what I’m going to do with all of them.”

