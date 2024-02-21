How is an ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens allegedly linked to Russian intelligence?

BREAKING 1 person killed after crane's load comes crashing down at Vancouver construction site
One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.
The explosive allegations at the centere of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden were false, federal prosecutors said, and came from an ex-FBI informant who said he was in touch with Russian intelligence.
The informant, Alexander Smirnov, is "actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections," federal prosecutors said Wednesday, as they appealed to a judge to keep him behind bars ahead of trial on charges alleging he lied to the FBI about a phony multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving the Bidens and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Defence attorneys have not directly addressed prosecutors' claims about Russian intelligence contacts but said they look forward to defending him at trial. Republicans in Congress have distanced themselves from Smirnov's claims and resisted calls to end the impeachment inquiry.
Here's a look at what's known about Smirnov, the case against him and fears about potential effects on U.S. elections:
Smirnov had been an informant since 2010, growing close to an FBI handler he spoke to "nearly every day," prosecutors said in court documents. He met with Burisma executives starting in the spring of 2017 because the company was interested in buying an American company and making an initial public offering on a U.S. stock exchange, according to court documents.
Prosecutors say he has access to more than US$6 million, with some money held in the name of his longtime partner. His recent reports to his handler included the guest lists from parties on mega yachts with Russian oligarchs, prosecutors said.
He holds dual Israeli-U.S. citizenship and lived in Israel for more than a decade, later moving to Los Angeles and finally Las Vegas in 2022, prosecutors said.
Smirnov has been charged with falsely reporting that Burisma executives paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each around 2015 after hiring Hunter Biden to sit on its board and "protect us" from an investigation by the then-Ukrainian prosecutor general. The charges were filed by the Justice Department special counsel who has separately filed gun and tax charges against Hunter Biden.
No evidence has emerged that Joe Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president.
Smirnov, meanwhile, had only routine business dealings with Burisma, and they did not start until 2017 after the prosecutor general was gone and when Joe Biden was unable to influence U.S. policy since he was out of office, prosecutors said.
Smirnov "expressed bias" against Joe Biden before he made the bribery allegations in June 2020, years after they supposedly occurred, prosecutors said. An FBI field office investigated the allegations and recommended the case be closed in August 2020, according to charging documents.
Smirnov's defence attorneys have said he is presumed innocent, and they successfully pushed for his release from jail ahead of trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts in Las Vegas said Tuesday he was concerned about Smirnov's access to money but that federal guidelines require him to fashion "the least restrictive conditions" ahead of trial. Prosecutors are appealing that decision.
Prosecutors laid out in court documents "extensive and extremely recent," contact Smirnov said he had with people aligned with Russian intelligence.
Smirnov had told his FBI handler that he had been in touch with "multiple" other foreign intelligence services, including officials linked to Russian intelligence, according to court documents.
As recently as December, court documents state he was relaying details about meetings with Russian officials, one of whom said the country's intelligence services had intercepted calls from prominent Americans that "the Russian government may use as 'kompromat' in the 2024 election, depending on who the candidates will be," using a word for compromising material.
That echoed a previous bogus story from months before when he pushed his handler to investigate whether Hunter Biden had been recorded in a Ukrainian hotel, prosecutors said. The president's son has never travelled to Ukraine, according to court documents.
"What this shows is that the misinformation he is spreading is not confined to 2020. He is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November," prosecutors wrote in court documents.
National security experts have warned for years that foreign governments -- primarily Russia, China and Iran -- want to undermine the U.S. and see elections as a way to do it.
In a threat assessment late last year, Microsoft warned Russia remains "the most committed and capable threat to the 2024 election," with the Kremlin seeing next year's vote as a "must-win political warfare battle" that could determine the outcome of its war against Ukraine.
Smirnov's claims have been central to the Republican effort in Congress to investigate the president and his family and helped spark what is now a House impeachment inquiry into Biden.
They became a flashpoint in Congress in July as Republicans demanded the FBI release the unredacted form, a so-called FD-1023, documenting the unverified allegations. Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky had subpoenaed the form as Republicans deepened their probe ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Republicans acknowledged they couldn't confirm if the allegations were true but said they were significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden.
The allegations of Russian contact with the source of those allegations should be a death knell for the impeachment inquiry, said Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. "It appears like the whole thing is not only obviously false and fraudulent but a product of Russian disinformation and propaganda," he said.
Republicans, on the other hand, have downplayed the importance of Smirnov's allegations. Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pointed to Smirnov's long track record as an FBI source but said the impeachment inquiry goes beyond his allegations. The case against him "doesn't change the fundamental facts" at issue in the impeachment probe, he said.
------
Associated Press writers Rio Yamat in Las Vegas, Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta and video journalist Dan Huff in Washington contributed to this report.
One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Several communities are grieving and living in fear after back-to-back shootings last week in northwest Toronto, with those connected to the victims still reeling with shock.
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.
Several communities are grieving and living in fear after back-to-back shootings last week in northwest Toronto, with those connected to the victims still reeling with shock.
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Russia's main domestic intelligence agency has arrested a woman with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship on charges of treason, accusing her of collecting money for the Ukrainian military.
Don Steven McDougal, the family friend accused of killing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham in Livingston, Tex., was charged with capital murder Wednesday, according to court documents filed in Polk County.
An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after a disruptive passenger allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door, authorities said.
The explosive allegations at the centre of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden were false, federal prosecutors said, and came from an ex-FBI informant who said he was in touch with Russian intelligence. Here's what we know about Alexander Smirnov.
King Charles III said he had been reduced to tears by the messages he has received from people since his cancer diagnosis, as he held his weekly audience with the prime minister for the first time since stepping away from public duties to focus on his treatment.
A prosecutor said Wednesday that a New Hampshire man accused of killing his five-year-old daughter treated her like a thing he'd broken and needed to throw away. But his lawyer said he wasn't guilty of her death though he made terrible decisions to hide and move her body to keep his family together.
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
There are potential security concerns with a proposed Senate bill that would reqiure Canadians to verify their age online to access sexually explicit content, according to a technology and cybersecurity expert.
A private U.S. lunar lander reached the moon and eased into a low orbit Wednesday, a day before it will attempt an even greater feat -- landing on the gray, dusty surface.
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
Prosecutors in New Mexico want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film 'Rust.' Sixteen jurors -- including four alternates -- were sworn in for trial Wednesday.
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over the advertising of prices on its products.
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
Almost two-thirds of Canadians say they have switched their primary grocery store in the past year to score better deals.
A young Barrie boy is riding the waves after his most recent encounter with one of the best players in the NHL today.
Streaming service Netflix announced Wednesday that a new documentary about Major League Baseball's Montreal Expos and their departure from their Canadian home will be coming to the platform.
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
There are additional aspects about buying an EV that you'll need to consider in order to get the best value. The car experts at Edmunds have put together five tips on what you need to know.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.