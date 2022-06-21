Homesick dog escapes pet hotel, returns home while owners on vacation

A U.S. couple vacationing in Las Vegas got a surprise notification from their home's doorbell camera and then got an even bigger shock when they found their pet dog had escaped the kennel they'd left him in.



When the couple checked the security cameras, they saw a live feed of Dexter, their loyal pet, at the door -- scratching, whining and ready to be let back inside the family's Kansas home.



In the video, Jeremy Henson, Dexter's owner, can be heard trying to calm the upset pooch while they wait for someone from the 'dog hotel' to come pick up the wayward pet.



