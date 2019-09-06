LONDON - Representatives for the British royal family say Prince Harry will get to see the legacy of his late mother's humanitarian work in Angola during a fall trip to southern Africa.

Buckingham Palace released details Friday of the trip Harry is taking with his wife, Meghan, and their infant son Archie, who was born in May.

The itinerary has Meghan and Archie staying in South Africa for the entire Sept. 23-Oct. 2 trip. Harry also plans to go to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Harry's private secretary, Sam Cohen, said that while in Angola the prince will see land mine clearing work that has continued long after Princess Diana brought worldwide attention to the problem. She died in 1997.

Meghan will visit South African organizations promoting women's education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together ���� and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi ����, Angola ���� and Botswana ���� •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following

