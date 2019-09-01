

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Prince Harry says he “can’t wait” to introduce his wife Meghan and their son Archie to his “second home,” after announcing details of the family’s first official trip to Africa.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” read a statement from Prince Harry, published to Instagram.

“I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit South Africa together as a family, before the Duke carries out visits to Malawi, Angola, and Botswana on his own.

Although specific details of the trip have yet to be announced, Prince Harry said his team has put together a “meaningful” program.

The Instagram post also promoted nearly two dozen Africa-focused charities, including the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Prince Harry’s own children’s charity Sentebale.

Although this will be their first trip as a family, the royal couple has travelled to Africa together several times, including a trip to Botswana early in their relationship in the summer of 2016.

The couple returned in 2017 to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday, recently sharing never-before-seen photos of the trip on their Instagram account.