H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores
Hundreds of retail workers on Monday walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group, extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season.
More than 4,000 Spanish employees at the Swedish multinational's brands including H&M, Other Stories and Cos are seeking pay rises in line with the higher cost of living and are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday's walkout was the third day of strikes by H&M Group employees this month. Flagship stores in Madrid have closed, with hundreds of workers gathering in front of the city's largest H&M location to demand better conditions as online sales increasingly fracture the retail industry.
Union leader Angeles Rodriguez Bonillo told The Associated Press that workers had lived with "salaries that have been frozen for many, many years" but now have found their situation untenable "with the economic situation and the high cost of living."
Inflation is high in Europe and around the world following the global economy's rebound from the pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine, forcing people to spend more on food, utility bills and other purchases. Consumer prices rose 7.1 per cent in the European Union in May from a year earlier, though Spain's inflation rate is one of the lowest in the 27-nation bloc, at 2.9 per cent.
The price pinch has led to months of disruptive strikes and protests by workers across Europe who are pressing for wages that keep pace with inflation.
In Spain, monthslong negotiations between the main UGT and CCOO unions and H&M Group broke down on June 19, leading to a series of strikes that began on June 20 and have now been extended into the first two Saturdays of July.
Mediation efforts would begin this week, Rodriguez Bonillo said.
A 24-hour strike on Thursday was observed by 80 per cent of H&M Group's workforce in Spain, the unions said in a statement, leading to the closure of 100 stores.
European service workers union UNI Europa said the strikes reflected a "problematic change of attitude at H&M" toward more precarious, part-time contracts in larger stores that also receive online orders.
"This move by management in Spain is not an isolated example. Even in the company's home country of Sweden, workers are being pushed into the precarity of zero-hour contracts," said Oliver Roethig, regional secretary of UNI Europa.
H&M Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian defence minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world due to wildfire smoke
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
Sweden's NATO membership bid on the agenda as Trudeau, Nordic leaders meet in Iceland
Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance will be discussed today at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.
'Any story you imagine': Inside the Toronto-based charity helping new LGBTQ2S+ refugees and newcomers
In 2009, Karlene Williams-Clarke came to Canada in search of a safer, more authentic life, helped by The 519, a Toronto-based charity for LGBTQ2S+ refugees and newcomers. Now, she’s part of the team, helping to settle refugees at a time when the LGBTQ2S+ community is fighting against a resurgence in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate across the globe.
Rising number of wildfires trigger poor air quality warnings in Ontario, Quebec
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
Sikh community rallies at Indian consulate in Vancouver, decrying gurdwara shooting as foreign interference
Protesters in Vancouver say many Sikh community members firmly believe the shooting death of a British Columbia temple president was linked to foreign interference.
Ideology underpinning conversion therapy has foothold despite ban: LGBTQ2S+ advocates
Despite a federal ban on conversion therapy being in place for more than a year, advocates fear the broader ideologies underpinning the practice continue to have a strong foothold in Canada.
Fukushima nuclear plant operator says equipment to release treated wastewater into sea is complete
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said it installed the last piece of an undersea tunnel dug to release the water offshore, completing the construction of the necessary equipment that began last August.
-
Russian defence minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what does it mean for Muslims?
Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week's Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as one of the world's largest religious gatherings returns to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions.
Australia's High Court dismisses Russia's bid for injunction to halt its embassy's eviction
Australia's highest court on Monday dismissed Russia's request for an injunction that would have halted the eviction of its embassy from a site in the capital, Canberra. A man who had been occupying the block in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after.
Prince William launches 5-year project to end long-term homelessness in the U.K.
Prince William is launching a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the United Kingdom, saying he wants to make sure that instances of people being left without a roof over their heads are 'rare, brief and unrepeated.'
Sweden's NATO membership bid on the agenda as Trudeau, Nordic leaders meet in Iceland
Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance will be discussed today at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.
-
Arctic and global security top agenda as Trudeau meets Nordic leaders in Iceland
Arctic security and Russia's invasion in Ukraine were top of mind as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Iceland Sunday for a two-day summit with Nordic leaders.
-
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Canada pledged to keep a close eye on tensions in Russia on Saturday as armed rebel mercenaries marched on Moscow before their commander said they were halting their advance.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
-
Advocates urge collection of race-based data via health cards to address inequities
All Canadian jurisdictions should routinely collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
BET Awards delivering party-like celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and its many styles
A masked Lil Uzi Vert opened the 2023 BET Awards on a platform suspended from the ceiling and jumped into a pyrotechnic-filled kickoff performance before the show quickly turned into a celebration of hip-hop's early years.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco
Thousands of effusive marchers danced to club music in New York City streets Sunday as bubbles and confetti rained down, and fellow revelers from Toronto to San Francisco cheered through Pride Month's grand crescendo.
Mining companies betting on autonomous technology to make dangerous jobs safer
Forget about the canary in the coal mine -- experts say the day is coming when there won't even be a need for a human. Mining companies are already employing everything from driverless haul trucks to remote-controlled and robotic drilling machines to remove human labour from some of their most hazardous operations.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Here are five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
-
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
Cat makes 3-day journey from Manitoba; ends up at northern Ont. garden centre
A cat, ‘Toby,’ was found in between two pallets while the forklift was unloading a shipment from Manitoba.
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report
A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
Springer's homer moves him up in record book and leads Blue Jays past Athletics 12-1
George Springer hit his 11th home run of the season and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Sunday.
-
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labour deal with Canada Soccer is imminent
Canada captain Christine Sinclair says she's confident the Canadian women's national team will come to a last-minute pay agreement with its federation before the players depart for the Women's World Cup.
-
Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth US$11.6 million
Jordan Staal is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a four-year contract worth US$11.6 million.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.