Gangs target peaceful communities in new round of attacks on Haiti's capital

Canada slips to 15th place in annual World Happiness Report
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
Armed gangs launched new attacks in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince early Wednesday, with heavy gunfire echoing across once-peaceful communities near the Haitian capital.
Associated Press journalists reported seeing at least five bodies in and around the suburbs, and gangs blocked the entrances to some areas.
People in the communities under fire called radio stations pleading for help from Haiti's national police force, which remains understaffed and outmatched by the gangs. Among the communities targeted in the pre-dawn hours were Pétion-Ville, Meyotte, Diègue and Métivier.
“When I woke up to go to work, I found I could not leave because the neighborhood was in the hand of the bandits,” said Samuel Orelus. “They were about 30 men with heavy weapons. If the neighborhood had mobilized, we could have destroyed them, but they were heavily armed, and there was nothing we could do.”
By Wednesday afternoon, another victim had been reported: a police officer killed in broad daylight in a Port-au-Prince neighborhood known as Delmas 72, according to the SYNAPOHA police union.
As the attacks continued, the U.S. State Department announced Wednesday that it had completed its first evacuation of American citizens from Port-au-Prince. More than 15 Americans were airlifted to neighboring Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.
More than 30 U.S. citizens will be able to leave Port-au-Prince daily aboard the U.S. government-organized helicopter flights, the agency said.
“We will continue to monitor demand from U.S. citizens for assistance in departing Haiti on a real-time basis,” the department said.
On Sunday, the agency evacuated more than 30 U.S. citizens from the coastal city of Cap-Haitien in northern Haiti to Miami International Airport.
“We hope that conditions will allow a return of commercial means for people to travel from Haiti soon. We and the international community and the Haitian authorities are working for that to become a reality,” the State Department said.
Wednesday's attacks in parts of Port-au-Prince came two days after gangs went on a rampage through the upscale neighborhoods of Laboule and Thomassin in Pétion-Ville, with at least a dozen people killed.
The violence forced the closure of banks, schools and businesses across Pétion-Ville, which until now had been largely spared from the attacks that gangs launched on Feb. 29.
Gunmen have set fire to police stations, forced the closure of Haiti’s main international airport and stormed the country’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.
Scores of people have been killed and some 17,000 others have been left homeless amid the violence.
Meanwhile, Haitians await the possibility of new leadership as Caribbean officials rush to help form a transitional presidential council that will be responsible for appointing an interim prime minister and a council of ministers.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was locked out of Haiti when the airports closed, has said he will resign once the council is formed.
Associated Press Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is poised to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' after Justin Trudeau affirmed he doesn't intend to back off the April 1 price hike.
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
Jailyn’s cries echoed through the quiet streets of Cleveland in the dead of the night. The toddler whimpered and howled, but no one came to her rescue. Her mother, Kristel Candelario, was away on a 10-day summer vacation and had left Jailyn alone in a playpen with a few bottles of milk, prosecutors said.
The federal Liberal government tabled electoral reform legislation Wednesday that seeks to alter the way voters cast their ballots in a series of ways, while proposing measures to better protect the electoral process from foreign interference and disinformation.
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing 'record increases and spending' for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
Spring may have officially arrived, but most Canadians can expect a blast of wintery weather this week as temperatures drop and snow blankets parts of the country.
Educators who were consulted on the Alberta government's draft K-6 social studies curriculum have penned an open letter expressing 'significant concerns' and disappointment that their feedback was 'largely ignored.'
The provincial government is facing a class-action lawsuit seeking $200 million in damages for the early termination of a basic income pilot project in three cities across Ontario.
The federal Public Sector Integrity Commissioner says the Correctional Service of Canada committed 'gross mismanagement' when it took nearly four years to fix pipes at a B.C. prison that were leaking chemically treated water into the ground.
Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of false claims on Tuesday while railing against the judge who issued the US$454 million civil fraud judgment against him, according to a CNN fact check.
Lawyers for Prince Harry and other claimants sought on Wednesday to amend their London lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers to allege the media magnate was personally involved in a cover-up of wrongdoing.
Queen Camilla joked that her a grandson Louis was 'quite a handful' as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Health Minister Mark Holland says it's 'extremely appropriate' that two scientists who lost their jobs due to dealings with China remain under investigation.
Nearly 300 people in Ontario have been moved from hospitals to long-term care homes not of their choosing under a law the government implemented over a year ago.
A South Carolina woman had her hand amputated following a freak accident with a hair dryer.
Those who attended mom and babies programs at two downtown Toronto locations may have been exposed to measles, Toronto Public Health (TPH) says.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
There's a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.
Astronomers are expecting a 'new star' to appear in the night sky anytime between now and September, and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight, according to NASA.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.
The Bank of Canada expects it will be able to cut interest rates sometime this year, but officials are split on timing.
The days of serving chicken fingers, honey dill sauce, and Chinese food with a smile will soon be coming to a close for the downtown Winnipeg staple, Mitzi’s Restaurant.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
For all the stories of American families who’ve bid adieu to the United States to give their kids a different upbringing in France, decamped to Italy for a better lifestyle or made the move to Portugal to afford health care and retire on the cheap, there are plenty of Europeans who’ve crossed the pond and made America their home and say they’ll never return to the European continent to live again.
Within hours of going on sale, tickets to the PWHL April 20 game between Montreal and Toronto at the Bell Centre sold out.
Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto are shedding light on the extent of the city's obligations to FIFA in hosting games for the 2026 World Cup, including tax breaks and a requirement that public transportation fares be free for ticket holders.
Russia's response to the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban its athletes from the Paris Games opening parade was 'extremely' aggressive and included personal attacks on the ruling body's president, the IOC said on Wednesday.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.