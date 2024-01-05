From Houthis to Hezbollah, a look at the Iran-allied groups rallying to arms around Middle East
Missiles, rockets and drones struck targets around the Middle East this week as the United States, Israel and others clashed with Iran-allied militant groups -- with attacks hitting in vital Red Sea shipping lanes, along Israeli-Lebanon borders emptied by fleeing residents and around the region's crowded capitals and U.S. military installations.
Together, Israel and its U.S. allies were facing two realities they knew all too well going into the war in Gaza: The Gaza-based Hamas militant group is far from alone as it battles for its survival. And by launching an all-out campaign to eliminate Hamas as a fighting force, Israeli and American leaders also are confronting simultaneous attacks from a strengthening defensive alliance of other armed militant groups linked with Hamas and Iran.
This week, the risk of being drawn into a wider, more chaotic and deadlier conflict with an array of regional enemies loomed large. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior Biden administration envoys were travelling to Middle East capitals on Friday to calm tensions and deter further attacks.
Here's a breakdown of the armed groups facing the United States and Israel in the Middle East, a look at what unites some of them, and what's different about each.
THE SITUATION
The United States is scrambling to quell attacks by a range of armed groups that are allied to Iran and to each other. They are:
-- Hamas in Gaza;
-- powerful Hezbollah, the dominant force in Lebanon;
-- smaller militias in Iraq and Syria;
-- Houthis in the poor Arabian peninsula country of Yemen, who are sometimes seen as more of the loose cannons of the alliance.
All the groups have escalated attacks on U.S., Israeli or global targets within their reach since Israel launched its war in Gaza on Oct. 7, after Hamas's deadly cross-border raids. The aim of Iran and of the armed groups at large is to aid Hamas with attacks that distract the focus of Israel and the United States, and that make the military, economic and political costs of continuing the war against Hamas too great for Israel and the United States.
The groups don't necessarily want further additional escalation themselves, given their odds in any all-out confrontation with two of the world's strongest militaries, experts say. But under the leadership of the late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by the U.S. in 2020, the far-flung array of Iranian-allied militias knitted themselves into a more cohesive network.
They also grew into a common understanding, said Randa Slim, a regional analyst with the Washington-based Middle East Institute: When the survival of any one was threatened, all would rally.
THE PLAYERS:
------
HAMAS
WHAT: Based in Gaza. Founded in 1987 at a time of widespread protests by Palestinians against Israel's occupation. Has early ties to one of the Sunni world's most prominent groups, the Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in the 1920s. Has vowed to annihilate Israel and has carried out suicide bombings and other deadly attacks on civilians and Israeli soldiers.
BACKGROUND: Hamas seized control of Gaza by force in 2007, the year after it won parliamentary elections there with 44 per cent of the vote. Israel has kept Gaza under a devastating blockade ever since, restricting movement of people and goods in and out of the territory. Hamas receives backing from Arab and Muslim countries, including Qatar and Turkey. Although a Sunni Muslim group, Hamas leaders have moved closer to Shiite Muslim Iran and its allies over the years. Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks in Israel were seen by many as Hamas' bid to reclaim relevance on the world stage. Israel's far-right government had sidelined any attempt at a negotiated Israeli-Palestinian political agreement, and world attention faded away.
HEZBOLLAH
WHAT: Formed in 1982 in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, where it is based. One of the strongest members of the Iran-allied alliance, militarily and organizationally. A Shiite Muslim group. Took part in repeated attacks against the United States through the mid-1990s, including the deadly 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marines barrack in Beirut, Lebanon's capital. Has participated in Lebanon's government since 1992. Its military wing is stronger than the country's armed forces.
BACKGROUND: A 2006 war with Israel provoked by Hezbollah's kidnapping of Israeli soldiers devastated southern Lebanon and Beirut. Many ordinary Lebanese are deeply fearful of a new war with Israel in the wake of the Gaza fighting. Wary of a repeat of the war itself, Hezbollah has lobbed rockets and missiles across its southern border into Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, losing fighters daily in return fire, but held back from further dramatic escalation. That may have changed with a presumed Israeli strike this week that killed a Hamas leader sheltering in Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Friday that his group had to retaliate, or else all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attack.
HOUTHIS
WHAT: Based in Yemen, overseeing one of the world's most vital shipping routes for oil and other trade. Have launched rockets, missiles and drones at commercial vessels during the Gaza war. Forced some major shippers to change route and threatens a potentially major toll on the world's economy. Formally known as Ansar Allah. Had its start as one of several armed groups vying internally for power in fractured, impoverished Yemen. While Shiite Muslim, it's of a different branch than Iran. Group's motto calls for destruction of Israel and the United States, though it has been largely focused on affairs in Yemen.
BACKGROUND: At odds with Yemen's government, Houthis seized control of Yemen's capital in 2014 and soon controlled much of the north. After Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates opened attack in 2015 in an unsuccessful attempt to rout the Houthis, the Houthis moved increasingly close to Iran as a source of materiel support.
Saudi and U.S. attempts to formally end the Saudi-led war in Yemen have failed to bring Yemen's war to a close, but had succeeded in stopping what were sporadic missile and drone strikes by the Houthis against their richer Gulf neighbours. The Houthis, who have limited popular support in Yemen outside of their immediate base, are seen as more independent of Iran in their actions than some of the other groups in the alliance. The strikes on shipping since Israel launched its campaign in Gaza are some of the Houthis' first outward-facing attacks, other than at its Gulf enemies.
IRAN-ALLIED MILITIAS IN SYRIA AND IRAQ
WHAT: Array of smaller Iranian-backed militant groups that have battled with U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria for years. Mount sporadic attacks against bases in the region where U.S. troops are deployed to fight Islamic State group insurgents.
BACKGROUND: There has been a dramatic spike in attacks by Iran's proxies in those two countries since the open of the war between Israel and Hamas. Iraq says it is working with the U.S. to contain the militias there. On Thursday, the U.S. unleashed an airstrike against the headquarters of an Iran-backed militia in central Baghdad, killing a high-ranking militia commander. It was an attempt to discourage more attacks.
THE ISLAMIC STATE, AL-QAIDA, OTHER ARMED SUNNI MUSLIM GROUPS
WHAT: Israel's deadly military campaign in Gaza, and the United States' support for it, are sparking calls to action by violent extremist groups that have long battled the West and other enemies.
BACKGROUND: On Thursday, a spokesman for the Islamic State called on Muslims around the world to carry out killings in what he said would be vengeance for the people of Gaza. "Oh lions of Islam, hunt your prey -- the Jews, Christians, and their allies -- in the streets and alleyways of America, Europe, and the world," Abu Hudhayfa al-Ansar said in a speech transcribed by the SITE intelligence group. "Break into their homes, kill them, and torment them in every way you can."
------
Associated Press journalist Ellen Knickmeyer has reported from Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria over more than two decades reporting in and on the Middle East.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
One dead, 11 injured after tour bus from Montreal crashes in New York state
New York State Police say one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.
'Those cries haunt me to this day': Final victim impact statements heard in London, Ont. courtroom in Veltman sentencing
It took two full days to hear all 70 victim impact statements in the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of first-degree murder in a 2021 truck attack against a London Muslim family.
In third batch of Epstein documents, a call from Harvey Weinstein, more famous men and disquieting details
The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
DEVELOPING Heavy fighting continues as UN official says Gaza has become 'uninhabitable'
At least six people were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have crammed into Rafah, one of the areas where Israel has told people to seek refuge. But Israeli forces continue to strike all parts of the besieged territory.
Canada
-
One dead, 11 injured after tour bus from Montreal crashes in New York state
New York State Police say one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.
-
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
-
'Those cries haunt me to this day': Final victim impact statements heard in London, Ont. courtroom in Veltman sentencing
It took two full days to hear all 70 victim impact statements in the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of first-degree murder in a 2021 truck attack against a London Muslim family.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
-
'The community is very shaken': South Asian businesses targeted for extortion in 3 provinces
It started with a voice mail demanding payment of some kind, then a series of missed phone calls, later came the gun shots targeting the home of a Metro Vancouver business owner whose family and community are now gripped with fear.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
World
-
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized due to complications after minor procedure
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Monday, due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Friday.
-
Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies, while a legal fight continues.
-
Hezbollah leader says his group must retaliate for suspected Israeli strike in Beirut
The leader of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah said Friday that his group must retaliate after a presumed Israeli strike hit a Beirut neighborhood this week, killing a senior Hamas official, or else all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attack.
-
Nude man nabbed by police after 'cannonball' plunge into giant aquarium at Bass Pro Shop in Alabama
A man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop in Alabama, stripped down to his birthday suit and plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store, police said.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide if Donald Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots
The Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, inserting the court squarely in the 2024 presidential campaign.
-
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
An Iowa principal critically injured in a school shooting put himself at extra risk by trying to protect students from the teenage shooter, state authorities said Friday.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
Health
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
Sci-Tech
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Poop-powered planes: Could jet fuel made from sewage take off?
In the race for alternative, sustainable jet fuels, some companies are getting creative. We’ve heard about planes powered with cooking oil, but what about jet fuel made entirely from human poop? Firefly Green Fuels, an aviation company based in Gloucestershire, UK, has created just that – and, unsurprisingly, the prospect of poop-powered planes is attracting attention.
Entertainment
-
Cher is denied an immediate conservatorship over son's money, but the issue isn't done
A judge on Friday declined to immediately put Cher's son into the legal conservatorship that she is seeking and he is opposing, but the court will take up the issue again within weeks.
-
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
-
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
Business
-
A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids' use of social media
A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.
-
PepsiCo products are being pulled from some grocery stores in Europe over price hikes
Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in it stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
Lifestyle
-
With banku and jollof rice, Ghanaian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record
A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year's Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking -- an attempt being cheered on and widely celebrated in this West African nation.
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
Sports
-
Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
-
Meet some of the new inductees of the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame
The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame announced its third class of inductees this week and here are just some of the 'outstanding' teams and individuals being recognized.
-
Hope abounds for the NFL's final four as Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars eye elusive Super Bowl
Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville -- the NFL's final four, if you will -- are the last remaining teams to never make a Super Bowl. They're far from favorites yet still in contention to end their droughts as the playoffs near.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches
Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.