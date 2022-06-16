French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for Ukraine as it tries to resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbour.

Fed's aggressive rate hikes may raise likelihood of recession in U.S.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed's efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social