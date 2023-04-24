Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.
The evacuations were a dramatic operation. In convoys, foreign diplomats, workers and families made their way past combatants at tense front lines in the capital of Khartoum to reach extraction points -- or even drove hundreds of miles to the country's east coast.
A stream of European and Mideast military aircraft flew in all day Sunday, through the night and into Monday, to ferry them out. France and Germany said more flights were possible if security conditions permitted.
But for many Sudanese, the airlift was a terrifying sign that international powers, after failing repeatedly to broker ceasefires, only expect a worsening of the fighting that has pushed the population into disaster. During nine days of warfare in Khartoum and other cities, millions have been trapped in their homes by explosions, gunfire and armed fighters looting in the streets while food supplies run out and hospitals near collapse.
Many Sudanese, along with Egyptians and other foreigners who could not get on flights, risked the long and dangerous drive to the northern border into Egypt.
"We travelled 15 hours on land at our own risk," Suliman al-Kouni, an Egyptian student, said at the Arqin border crossing with Egypt. Buses lined up at the remote desert crossing carrying hundreds of people, he said. Al-Kouni was among dozens of Egyptian students making the trek. "But many of our friends are still trapped in Sudan," he said.
Amani el-Taweel, an Egyptian expert on Africa, warned of "horrific suffering" for Sudanese unable to leave.
While Sudanese who can afford it make their way to Egypt or Chad, the poor "will suffer greatly as they will have no access to aid or food," said el-Taweel, with Egypt's Al-Ahram Centre for Political and Strategic Studies. Humanitarian aid can no longer reach Sudanese because of the clashes, and once evacuations are complete, "warring parties will not heed any calls for a truce or a ceasefire," she said.
Fighting raged in Khartoum and Omdurman, a city across the Nile River, residents said, despite a hoped-for ceasefire to coincide with the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Heavy gunfire and thundering explosions rocked the city.
Over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in the fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.
For foreign nationals, the need to abandon Khartoum had become overbearing by the seventh day of the conflict. Khartoum's wealthy neighbourhoods where most foreigners live saw some of the heaviest shelling and drone strikes, and several fell under RSF control.
Alice Lehtinen, a British teacher living in the Khartoum Two neighbourhood, was shot in the foot by a stray bullet on the first day of fighting. Soon after, RSF troops occupied the lower floor of her apartment as they combed the streets for weapons, dollars and other supplies, she said. By this point, the Sudanese pound had become worthless as shops lay smashed and looted.
Another British teacher, Elizabeth Boughey, said the RSF broke into her house and stole her Sudanese pounds, then returned soon after to hand the money back. They looked young she said, somewhere between 16 and 18.
Amid continued gunfire, nationals from dozens of countries made their way to extraction points. Most European evacuations took place out of a site on the outskirts of Khartoum, and evacuees had to make their way across the city to reach it. Some braved the roads in their own vehicles while others called on private security firms to shepherd them through military and RSF checkpoints. From the windows of one convoy, fighters from the two sides could be seen standing, heavily armed but unmoving.
The exodus began with American special operations forces swooping in and out of Khartoum in helicopters early Sunday to evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel.
France brought out nearly 400 people, including citizens from 28 countries, on four flights to the nearby Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, two of them overnight. A Dutch air force C-130 Hercules flew out of Sudan to Jordan in the early hours Monday carrying evacuees of various nationalities, including Dutch, on board. Germany has so far conducted three flights out of Sudan, bringing more than 300 people out to Jordan.
Italy, Spain, Jordan and Greece also brought out a total of several hundred more people, including their own citizens and those of other countries.
Japanese nationals are being transported by land to an eastern town with an airstrip, to be picked up by Japanese aircraft positioned in Djibouti, Japanese media said. France and Germany each said they were prepared to do more flights if possible.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted that U.K. armed forces evacuated British diplomatic staff and dependents. But Britain's Middle East Minister Andrew Mitchell said about 2,000 U.K. citizens still in Sudan have registered with the embassy for potential evacuation. Many Britons in the country have complained about a lack of information from the government and say they are in the dark about any evacuation plans.
Mitchell told the BBC that the government was doing "intense planning" for "a series of possible evacuations."
The United States has said a government-organized evacuation of American private citizens is not currently planned.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday that the evacuation operation has been successful, with more than 1,000 people brought out by EU member states.
"We have to continue pushing for a political settlement. We cannot afford that Sudan, which is a very populated country, implodes because it will be sending shock waves around the whole (of) Africa," he said. He earlier tweeted that he had spoken with the rival commanders appealing for a ceasefire.
The army chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the RSF leader Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, however, have so far appeared determined to fight to the end.
The rival generals came to power after a pro-democracy uprising led to the 2019 ouster of former strongman Omar al-Bashir. In 2021, the generals joined forces to seize power in a coup.
The current violence came after Burhan and Dagalo fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists that was meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.
------
Elhennawy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Michael Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, Angela Charlton in Paris, Frances D'Emilio in Rome and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
Kenya president says cult deaths akin to terrorism
Kenyan President William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of a pastor in the south of the country is akin to terrorism.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' who helped revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.
5 things to know for Monday, April 24, 2023
Negotiations between PSAC and the Treasury Board continue amid a strike, Canadians may have to pay more for flights due to a Russian airspace ban, and a death cult investigation is underway in Kenya.
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Canada
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
-
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
No fines issued by hospitals under Ontario's new long-term care law: province, OHA
No one has been fined in Ontario so far under a new law that can require patients to pay a daily $400 penalty if they refuse to move from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing, the province and its hospitals say.
-
Program helping people to reconnect with traditional skills in Yellowknife
Wildlife officers and trappers are reconnecting vulnerable people with on-the-land skills through a partnership between the Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change and the Yellowknife Women's Society.
-
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
-
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
World
-
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
Global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of US$2.24 trillion, with a sharp rise in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
-
Australia plans major overhaul of defences as China rises
Australia needs to spend more money on defence, make its own munitions and develop the ability to strike longer-range targets as China's military buildup challenges regional security, according to a government-commissioned report released Monday.
-
Ex-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on surprise Myanmar trip
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon has made a surprise visit to military-run Myanmar on behalf of a group of elder statesmen that engages in peace-making and human rights initiatives around the world, local media and a South Korean diplomat said Monday.
-
Around 60 civilians killed in northern Burkina Faso attack: prosecutor
Around 60 civilians were killed on Friday in northern Burkina Faso by people wearing the uniforms of the Burkinabe armed forces, local prosecutor Lamine Kabore said on Sunday, citing information from police in the town of Ouahigouya.
-
Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.
-
Kenya president says cult deaths akin to terrorism
Kenyan President William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of a pastor in the south of the country is akin to terrorism.
Politics
-
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
-
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
-
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
Health
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
-
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
Entertainment
-
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' who helped revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.
-
Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show
An animatronic dragon caught fire at California's Disneyland park on Saturday evening, according to Disney officials.
-
Wahoo! 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is No. 1 for third week
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared US$1 billion after just 18 days in theatres.
Business
-
Stock markets today: Global stocks lower ahead of U.S. data
Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday ahead of a U.S. economic update that is expected to show growth slowing.
-
Credit Suisse saw US $69 billion in outflows at start of 2023
Ailing bank Credit Suisse on Monday reported over 61 billion Swiss francs (nearly US $69 billion) in outflows in the first three months of the year, when Switzerland's government arranged for its takeover by rival UBS, and said clients are still withdrawing assets.
-
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
Lifestyle
-
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
-
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
-
CEO questions whether parents who are primary caregivers are being 'fair' to employers and children
A Utah CEO who is demanding that many of his remote employees start working in the company's offices says staff members must make sacrifices, and questions whether people who serve as primary caregivers for their children, specifically working mothers and single mothers, are doing right by both their employers and their children.
Sports
-
After long wait, Pirates' Maggi gets call to the majors
After playing 1,155 games across 13 minor league seasons, 33-year-old infielder Drew Maggi finally got the call to make his major league debut.
-
Riley, Hardy win first PGA Tour event at Zurich Classic, Canadians Hadwin, Taylor finish second
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes -- highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th -- to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday.
-
Leafs' forward fined over $3,000 for cross-checking Lightning player
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.
Autos
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.