Florida man pleads guilty to supporting ISIS extremist group

This booking photo provided by the Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Mohammed Al-Azhari. He has signed an agreement to plead guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State extremist group. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP) This booking photo provided by the Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Mohammed Al-Azhari. He has signed an agreement to plead guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State extremist group. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social