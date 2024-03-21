Florida boaters have close encounter with a hungry great white shark

Boaters on the lookout for the carcass of a sperm whale came face-to-face with a hungry great white shark at mealtime on Sunday, off the coast of Sarasota, Fla.

Footage of the dangerously close encounter shows the shark approaching the boat and camera before swimming around the engine.

The shark then moves on to feast on the whale carcass.

Brian Paul Jung, who recorded the video, told Storyful his group of friends were looking for the carcass of a sperm whale that was towed offshore after getting stranded on a sandbar in Venice, off Florida's Gulf Coast, earlier this month.

"We located the carcass and there were three great white sharks eating off the blubber on the whale," he said.