Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, officials say
A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand's capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-storey building in their pajamas in what a fire chief on Tuesday called his "worst nightmare."
Six bodies were found but not all areas of the building had been searched yet because the roof on the top floor had collapsed, bringing down debris and making the area unsafe, said Bruce Stubbs, the incident controller for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.
Officials said 52 people had made it out of the building alive but they were still trying to account for others.
Loafers Lodge resident Tala Sili told news outlet RNZ that he saw smoke pouring through under his door and opened it to find the hallway was pitch-black.
"I was on the top floor and I couldn't go through the hallway because there was just too much smoke, so I jumped out the window," Sili said.
He said he fell onto a roof two floors below.
"It was just scary, it was really scary, but I knew I had to jump out the window or just burn inside the building," Sili told RNZ. He said he was rescued from the roof by paramedics and treated for a sprained ankle.
The Loafers Lodge offered basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities to people of a wide range of ages. Some were placed there by government agencies and were considered vulnerable because they had little in the way of resources or support networks.
The hostel has 92 rooms and features billboards on one side. Dark smoke stains extended up the exterior walls on the top storey of the building in an industrial area near Wellington Regional Hospital.
Firefighters were called to the hostel at about 12:30 a.m. Emergency officials said the building had no fire sprinklers, which Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said was not required in New Zealand's building code for older buildings that would have to be retrofitted.
Police said the cause of the fire was not known yet but they didn't believe it had been deliberately lit. Police Inspector Dion Bennett said the plan was to begin a thorough scene investigation Wednesday after fire officials handed building access off to them.
Residents told reporters that fire alarms would regularly sound in the building, possibly from people smoking or overly sensitive smoke monitors, so many had initially thought it was another false alarm.
Hipkins said it could take authorities some time to confirm the number of dead. Police said they did not have an exact count, although they believed the death toll was less than 10.
"It is an absolute tragedy. It is a horrific situation," the prime minister told reporters. "In the fullness of time, of course, there will be a number of investigations about what has happened and why it happened. But for now, the focus clearly has to be on dealing with the situation."
Health authorities said two people who had been in the building were being treated at hospitals and both were in a stable condition. Three others had been treated and discharged, while a sixth patient had chosen to leave before getting treatment.
Nick Pyatt, the Wellington district manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said his thoughts were with the families of those who had perished and with the crews, who had rescued those they could and tried to rescue those they couldn't.
"This is our worst nightmare," Pyatt said. "It doesn't get worse than this."
Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said city and government officials were helping about 50 people who escaped the fire and were at an emergency center the council set up at a running track that had showers and other facilities.
He said a number of elderly people had escaped the building with only the pajamas they were wearing.
"A lot are clearly shaken and bewildered about what happened," he said.
The hostel provided a combination of short-term and long-term rentals, MacLean said. He didn't have all the details, he said, but he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide clients with needed accommodation.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters he'd spoken with Hipkins and offered Australian assistance.
"This is a dreadful human tragedy," Albanese said. "I expressed my condolences on behalf of Australia to our friends in New Zealand at this very difficult time."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American 'Ten Most Wanted List' was extradited last week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles
Ukrainian air defences thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her US$2 million in unpaid wages
A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump's personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly US$2 million in unpaid wages.
WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight loss in new guideline
In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Hay River, N.W.T., order evacuations as wildfire spread
A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area.
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from Kayak reveals that searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, accompanied by 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
Canada
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American 'Ten Most Wanted List' was extradited last week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
-
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
-
Forensic pathologist testifies about injuries suffered by 13-year-old murder victim
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says she died by strangulation.
-
City of 21,000 on evacuation alert due to B.C. wildfire
An entire city in B.C.'s Peace region has been placed on evacuation alert due to the threat from a wildfire.
World
-
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, officials say
A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand's capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-storey building in their pajamas in what a fire chief on Tuesday called his 'worst nightmare.'
-
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
At least three people were killed and several others were wounded in a barrage of gunfire Monday, including two police officers, in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement fatally shot the 18-year-old suspect, authorities said.
-
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
A special prosecutor found that the FBI rushed into its investigation of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and relied too much on raw and unconfirmed intelligence as he concluded a four-year probe that fell far short of the former U.S. president's prediction that the 'crime of the century' would be uncovered.
-
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her US$2 million in unpaid wages
A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump's personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly US$2 million in unpaid wages.
-
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles
Ukrainian air defences thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital.
-
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has not been seen in public since Tuesday, did not appear on Sunday at a ceremony in the capital, Minsk, triggering speculation that the veteran leader is seriously ill.
Politics
-
Justice Minister David Lametti set to reveal plans to reform bail system
Justice Minister David Lametti is set to make an announcement this afternoon about how his government plans to reform Canada's bail system, after months of calls for tougher laws from premiers, police and opposition.
-
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
Health
-
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
-
Patient survives more than 5 years longer than median life span of 6 months after experimental brain tumour treatment
Canadian scientists say they've tested a unique one-two punch to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer, finding that in a small subset of patients, it stopped their tumour from growing or eliminated it.
-
B.C. to send cancer patients to U.S. for radiation treatment
The B.C. government will soon begin sending up to 50 cancer patients per week to the United States for treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
The appointment of Twitter's new CEO renewed questions about the 'glass cliff,' a theory that women -- as well as underrepresented minorities -- are more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there's a crisis, which sets them up for failure.
-
Human DNA can now be pulled from thin air or a footprint on the beach. Here's what that could mean
Scientists have been able to collect and analyse detailed genetic data from human DNA from footprints left on a beach, air breathed in a busy room and even ocean water, raising ethical questions about consent, privacy and security when it comes to our biological information.
-
Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the US$69B deal is still at risk
The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft's US$69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, deciding the deal won't stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepting the U.S. tech company's remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.
Entertainment
-
Live Gordon Lightfoot album, 'At Royal Albert Hall,' set for release in July
A live Gordon Lightfoot album billed as his final release is set for July 14.
-
Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches
The impact of the Hollywood writers strike was felt as major television networks began their annual week of sales presentations to advertisers on Monday, with news personalities like Willie Geist and Stephanie Ruhle left to hawk comedies and dramas for NBC Universal.
-
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
The Cannes Film Festival, which will kick off Tuesday, is such a colossal extravaganza that taking measure of its ups and downs is notoriously difficult. It's a showcase of the world's best cinema. It's a red-carpet spectacular. It's a French Riviera hive of dealmaking.
Business
-
Stock market today: World shares mixed after China economic data weaker than expected
European shares were trading mostly higher after a mixed session in Asia following the release of data showing China's economy is weaker than expected, with domestic demand failing to bounce back as much as hoped for after the pandemic.
-
Renew North American trade deal to defend democratic values: U.S. chamber CEO
Canada might be outmatched by the U.S. on raw spending power, but retooling the way Ottawa signs off on infrastructure projects could help it gain ground in the race to build North America's green economy, industry leaders say.
-
Average home price in April was $716,000, up nearly $100K in three months: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.
-
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from Kayak reveals that searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, accompanied by 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
-
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
Sports
-
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
-
Ja Morant in limbo again as he awaits review of latest gun video on social media
Ja Morant is in limbo -- awaiting the outcome of yet another NBA investigation into what could end up becoming a cataclysmic off-court decision.
-
Kyle Dubas unsure if he will remain as Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas has a big decision to make. Toronto's general manager said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to decide whether or not he wants to continue in the role.
Autos
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
GM recalls 42,000 vehicles in Canada for air bag defect
General Motors said on Monday it will recall 42,000 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.
-
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on the road hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility.