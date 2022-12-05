Federal gov't appears to be on verge of repatriating Canadian women and children held in Syria

One little Canadian boy recently had his head bashed by stones thrown by Iraqi detainees housed in the same detention camp. One little Canadian boy recently had his head bashed by stones thrown by Iraqi detainees housed in the same detention camp.

