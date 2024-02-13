Federal audit finds 'a lot of work remains' in Puerto Rico's hurricane and earthquake recovery

Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Puerto Rico is trudging through reconstruction work after two devastating hurricanes and a string of strong earthquakes, and has spent less than 10 per cent of more than US$23 billion in available federal funds, according to a U.S. government report released Tuesday.
The U.S. territory has “a substantial amount” of permanent projects still pending as their costs soar and threaten to halt the rebuilding work, an audit by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found.
“More than six years after hurricanes Irma and Maria, Puerto Rico’s recovery is ongoing,” the report stated.
The GAO report also referred to a series of earthquakes that hit the island’s southern region in December 2019 and January 2020, causing millions of dollars in damage.
The report found that more than US$11 billion of the US$23.4 billion awarded by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency following the hurricanes and earthquakes still requires the agency’s approval before Puerto Rico’s government can spend it.
It was not clear why the territory’s government has not yet taken the steps required to access the money. A spokesperson for Puerto Rico’s Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, which receives and awards federal grant funds, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
However, documents show that Puerto Rico’s power company, Department of Education, and Aqueduct and Sewer Authority expect to submit applications to access the money by 2030 or later.
The federal funds are supposed to finance more than 9,300 permanent projects, with more than US$13 billion slated for public utilities and US$7 billion for public buildings and equipment.
However, rising costs have presented a challenge, according to the GAO audit that ran from November 2021 to February 2024.
The GAO noted that the cost of a water treatment plant exceeded its original estimate by more than 40 per cent, while the cost of parts needed for a power plant rose from US$9 million to US$12 million.
The report said rising costs are of “particular concern” because of their cumulative impact.
“For example, officials from Puerto Rico’s Aqueduct and Sewer Authority said they anticipate that they will only be able to complete about half of the agency’s planned projects,” the report stated.
Contributing to the delays were interruptions in the global supply chain that increased the delivery time for construction materials needed by Puerto Rico’s power company from six months to up to three years, the audit found. Meanwhile, chronic power outages continue to plague the island.
Another challenge is a lack of workers ranging from architects to construction contractors, the report stated.
In an official response to the audit’s findings, Puerto Rico’s government requested more funding flexibility and noted that labor shortages in the local construction industry were a “significant factor” affecting recovery efforts.
The government also cited “significant reductions” in insurance coverage for several projects, as well as lengthy damage claim litigation between federal fund recipients and their private insurance companies.
“This limitation forces them to prioritize a select number of projects for development until insurance settlements are reached,” the government's letter of response stated.
It also warned that when Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico in September 2022, the storm caused additional damage that could not be distinguished from the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria in September 2017 because “several subprojects have not yet been formulated.”
Other challenges include an ongoing fiscal and economic crisis, with Puerto Rico recently emerging from the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.
The GAO recommended that FEMA create a risk management plan, which it said the agency plans to do this month.
It also found that FEMA has successfully monitored Puerto Rico’s use of public funds via a review system, with the island improving its ability to manage such funds, at least from 2018 to 2020. Certain reviews of more recent years are pending.
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Donald Trump's comments calling into question the U.S. commitment to defend its NATO allies from attack were "dangerous" and "un-American," seizing on the former president's comments that sowed fresh fears among U.S. partners about its dependability on the global stage.
Austin, 70, has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer. He was taken back to Walter Reed on Sunday for a bladder issue and admitted to intensive care for the second time since the surgery.
A WWII-era shipwreck was found in over 183 metres of water in Lake Superior, about 56 kilometres north of the Keweenaw Peninsula, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced.
Puerto Rico is trudging through reconstruction work after two devastating hurricanes and a string of strong earthquakes, and has spent less than 10 per cent of more than US$23 billion in available federal funds, according to a U.S. government report released Tuesday.
Millions of Indonesians choose a new president Wednesday as the world’s third-largest democracy aspires to become a global economic powerhouse just over 25 years since emerging from a brutal authoritarian era.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to have Canada formally recognize Palestine as a state, saying it would help advance peace in the Middle East.
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Being in the right place at the right time helped an Alberta photographer capture some surreal snaps during a volcanic eruption in Iceland.
A biotech startup called Loyal is developing new drugs to address the health and lifespan disparities between giant and small-breed dogs.
Charlotte, a rust-colored stingray the size of a serving platter, has spent much of her life gliding around the confines of a storefront aquarium in North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains. She's 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) from her natural habitat under the waves off southern California. And she hasn't shared a tank of water with a male of her species in at least eight years. And yet nature has found a way, the aquarium's owner said: The stingray is pregnant with as many as four pups and could give birth in the next two weeks.
The scheduled trial next week of a movie weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin may hinge on an enduring mystery: How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set where it was expressly prohibited?
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
Canadian folk legend Neil Young is hitting the road this spring for a North American tour and the only date north of the border on the 16-show run is in Toronto.
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
Disneyland employees who perform as various Disney characters at the theme park are seeking to join the Actor’s Equity Association, which represents everything from actors on Broadway to strippers in Los Angeles.
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
Queen Bee Millinery, located in downtown Perth, has been invited to the first ever International Hat Exhibition in Milan, Italy from Feb. 16 to 18 for Milan Fashion Week.
A love letter standing the test of time was found in a Grand Rapids man’s toolbox. He shared with FOX 17 the story behind the notes written more than half a century ago. “It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry,” said Rick Trojanowski.
More than 600 people named a cockroach after an ex-lover or a vexing boss last year, prompting the Toronto Zoo to renew the campaign this Valentine’s Day.
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the 49ers' decision to take first possession in overtime has come under scrutiny given San Francisco's defeat.
Jennifer Jones took to social media on Tuesday to announce she will be retiring from women’s curling at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.