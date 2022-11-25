Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
When U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the "scourge" of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons.
America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
"The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick," Biden said on Thanksgiving Day. "I'm going to try to get rid of assault weapons."
After the mass killing last Saturday at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, he said in a statement: "When will we decide we've had enough? … We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America's streets."
When Biden and other lawmakers talk about "assault weapons," they are using an inexact term to describe a group of high-powered guns or semi-automatic long rifles, like an AR-15, that can fire 30 rounds fast without reloading. By comparison, New York Police Department officers carry a handgun that shoots about half that much.
A weapons ban is far off in a closely divided Congress. But Biden and the Democrats have become increasingly emboldened in pushing for stronger gun controls – and doing so with no clear electoral consequences.
The Democratic-led House passed legislation in July to revive a 1990s-era ban on "assault weapons," with Biden's vocal support. And the president pushed a ban nearly everywhere that he campaigned this year.
Still, in the midterm elections, Democrats kept control of the Senate and Republicans were only able to claim the slimmest House majority in two decades.
The tough talk follows passage in June of a landmark bipartisan bill on gun laws, and it reflects steady progress that gun control advocates have been making in recent years.
"I think the American public has been waiting for this message," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has been the Senate's leading advocate for stronger gun control since the massacre of 20 children at a school in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. "There has been a thirst from voters, especially swing voters, young voters, parents, to hear candidates talk about gun violence, and I think Democrats are finally sort of catching up with where the public has been."
Just over half of voters want to see countrywide gun policy made more strict, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 94,000 voters countrywide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago. About 3 in 10 want gun policy kept as is. Only 14% prefer looser gun laws.
There are clear partisan divides. About 9 in 10 Democrats want stricter gun laws, compared with about 3 in 10 Republicans. About half of Republicans want gun laws left as they are and only one-quarter want to see gun laws be made less strict.
Once banned in the United States, the high-powered firearms are now the weapon of choice among young men responsible for many of the most devastating mass shootings. Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 on the manufacture and sales of the weapons to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby and reinstate the weapons ban.
When he was governor of Florida, current Republican Sen. Rick Scott signed gun control laws in the wake of mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a nightclub in Orlando. But he has consistently opposed weapons bans, arguing like many of his Republican colleagues that most gun owners use them lawfully.
"People are doing the right thing, why would we take away their weapons?" Scott asked as the Senate was negotiating gun legislation last summer. "It doesn't make any sense."
He said more mental health counselling, assessments of troubled students and law enforcement on campus make more sense.
"Let's focus on things that actually would change something," Scott said.
Law enforcement officials have long called for stricter gun laws, arguing that the availability of these weapons makes people less safe and makes their jobs more dangerous.
Mike Moore, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, the country's third-largest, said it just makes sense to talk about guns when gun violence is rising countrywide, and consider what the government can do to make the streets safer. He is grateful Biden is bringing it up so much.
"This isn't a one-and-done," Moore said of the shooting in Colorado Springs. "These things are evolving all the time, in other cities, at any moment another incident happens. It's crying out for the federal government, for our legislators, to go out and make this change," he said.
On Tuesday, six people were shot dead at a Walmart in Virginia. Over the past six months there has been a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York; a massacre of schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas; and the July Fourth killing of revellers in Highland Park, Illinois.
The legislation that Biden signed in June will, among other things, help states put in place "red flag" laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.
But a ban was never on the table.
A 60-vote threshold in the Senate means some Republicans must be on board. Most are steadfastly opposed, arguing it would be too complicated, especially as sales and varieties of the firearms have proliferated. There are many more types of these high-powered guns today than in 1994, when the ban was signed into law by President Bill Clinton.
"I'd rather not try to define a whole group of guns as being no longer available to the American public," said Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who is a hunter and owns several guns, some of them passed down through his family. "For those of us who have grown up with guns as part of our culture, and we use them as tools – there's millions of us, there's hundreds of millions of us – that use them lawfully."
In many states where the bans have been enacted, the restrictions are being challenged in court, gaining strength from a Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights.
"We feel pretty confident, even despite the arguments made by the other side, that history and tradition as well as the text of the Second Amendment are on our side," said David Warrington, chairman and general counsel for the National Association for Gun Rights.
Biden was instrumental in helping secure the 1990s ban as a senator. The White House said that while it was in place, mass shootings declined, and when it expired in 2004, shootings tripled.
The reality is complicated. The data on the effectiveness is mixed and there is a sense that other measures that are not as politically fraught might actually be more effective, said Robert Spitzer, a political-science professor at the State University of New York-Cortland and author of "The Politics of Gun Control."
Politically, the ban sparked a backlash, even though the final law was a compromise version of the initial bill, he said.
"The gun community was furious," Spitzer said.
The ban has been blamed in some circles for the Democrats losing control of Congress in 1994, though subsequent research has shown that the loss was likely more about strong, well-funded Conservative candidates and district boundaries, Spitzer said.
Still, after Democrat Al Gore, who supported stricter gun laws, lost the 2000 White House race to Republican George W. Bush, Democrats largely backed off the issue until the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Even after that, it was not a campaign topic until the 2018 midterms.
Now, gun control advocates see progress.
"The fact that the American people elected a president who has long been a vocal and steadfast supporter of bold gun safety laws – and recently reelected a gun sense majority to the Senate – says everything you need to know about how dramatically the politics on this issue have shifted," said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.
------
Associated Press writer Nuha Dolby contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Federal government to extend EI sickness benefits from 15 to 26 weeks
The federal government is extending employment insurance sickness benefits to 26 weeks, up from 15 weeks, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced on Friday.
Ancient gold coin depicting forgotten emperor confirmed as real: study
A new study has confirmed the authenticity of an ancient Roman coin long considered fake but which researchers now believe depicts the image of a forgotten emperor.
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning. The airline says there were no injuries reported.
As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Nov. 25, 2022 to discuss his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Recap CTVNews.ca's live updates from his testimony.
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
Lawyers in a hate speech trial in Montreal are debating whether it is well-established that Nazism led to the Holocaust.
Sask. sisters convicted of murder reunite in front of courthouse with hope to clear their names
Two Indigenous sisters, who are among Canada’s longest serving female inmates, saw each other for the first time in 18 years, outside a Yorkton courthouse on Thursday.
No evidence early childhood phone ownership hurts kids: Stanford study
There is no significant link between childhood phone ownership and kids' well-being, according to new research out of Stanford University.
Canada
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning. The airline says there were no injuries reported.
-
Sask. sisters convicted of murder reunite in front of courthouse with hope to clear their names
Two Indigenous sisters, who are among Canada’s longest serving female inmates, saw each other for the first time in 18 years, outside a Yorkton courthouse on Thursday.
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
No evidence early childhood phone ownership hurts kids: Stanford study
There is no significant link between childhood phone ownership and kids' well-being, according to new research out of Stanford University.
-
More children's medication arriving in Canada amid 'multi-demic'
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision banning random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
World
-
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.
-
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday for the brutal mob killing of a painter who had been suspected of starting devastating wildfires -- but had actually come to help fight them, according to defense lawyers and the state news agency.
-
Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city
A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation. It comes as Russia has stepped up bombardment of Ukraine's power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure.
-
Police: 1 shot at NC Walmart, officers search for shooter
Police in North Carolina say one person was injured in a shooting inside a Walmart. Lumberton police say that officers were called to the Walmart for a report of gunshots around 11:30 a.m. Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
-
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine.
-
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
More than 100 women have been murdered in Italy so far this year, with almost half of them killed by their intimate partner or ex-partner, the Italian police said.
Politics
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Nov. 25, 2022 to discuss his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Recap CTVNews.ca's live updates from his testimony.
-
'Time was up': Takeaways from PMO staff testimony on Trudeau's decision to invoke Emergencies Act
On Thursday, a trio of top staffers in the Prime Minister's Office testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead took the stand as a panel, testifying about the roles they played during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and as senior officials were examining what options they had to address the Ottawa occupation and border blockades.
Health
-
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
-
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
-
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Sci-Tech
-
'One to remember': Bright meteor streaks across Manitoba sky
Several people in Manitoba got a clear look at a celestial sight Thursday night. A meteor was caught streaking across the sky in the province, with cameras catching it in Winnipeg and other areas north of the city.
-
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
-
Ancient gold coin depicting forgotten emperor confirmed as real: study
A new study has confirmed the authenticity of an ancient Roman coin long considered fake but which researchers now believe depicts the image of a forgotten emperor.
Entertainment
-
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her 'This Is Me...Then' to announce an update.
-
Movie reviews: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' puts twists on twists
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews three new movies: Daniel Craig whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' Disney's animated 'Strange World,' and sports drama 'The Swimmers.'
-
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
Business
-
Black Friday off to muted start in stores as deals spread out, offers matched online
Canadians hunting for Black Friday deals did so without facing long lines or crowded shopping malls this year, as an extended period of sales and decades-high inflation weighs on consumers and prompts some to rein in spending.
-
What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine.
-
S&P/TSX composite up slightly at the close, U.S. markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was up at the close Friday with mixed results across sectors, while U.S. markets were also mixed with an early close.
Lifestyle
-
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Flossie, the world's oldest living cat, is nearly 27 years old
Flossie, at the age of almost 27 -- which is the feline equivalent of being 120 human years old, according to Guinness World Records -- has been crowned the world's oldest living cat.
-
French bulldog wins top prize at U.S. National Dog Show
Winston the French bulldog won Best in Show, the top spot, at this year's 21st Annual U.S. National Dog Show. Winston is the first French bulldog to ever win the competition's top prize.
Sports
-
Justin Jefferson sets NFL receiving record in Vikings win over Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.
-
Maradona's World Cup absence 'strange' for Messi, Argentina
For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer's biggest stage.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Autos
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.