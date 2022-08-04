Dried blood and roses: Jury gets rare look at Parkland scene
Roses that had been brought to honor love on that Valentine's Day in 2018 lay withered, their dried and cracked petals scattered across classroom floors still smeared with the blood of victims gunned down by a former student more than four years earlier.
Bullet holes pocked walls and shards of glass from windows shattered by gunfire crunched eerily underfoot at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 students and three staff members. Nothing had been changed, except for the removal of the victims' bodies and some personal items.
The 12 jurors and 10 alternates who will decide whether Cruz gets the death penalty or life in prison made a rare visit to the massacre scene Thursday, tracing Cruz's steps through the three-story freshman building, known as “Building 12.” After they left, a group of journalists was allowed in for a much quicker first public view.
The sight was deeply unsettling: Large pools of dried blood still stained classroom floors. A lock of dark hair rested on the floor where one of the victims' bodies once lay. A single black rubber shoe was in a hallway. Browned rose petals were strewn across a hallway where six people died.
In classroom after classroom, open notebooks displayed uncompleted lesson plans: A blood-coated book called “Tell Them We Remember” sat atop a bullet-riddled desk in the classroom where teacher Ivy Schamis taught students about the Holocaust. Attached to a bulletin board in the room a sign read: “We will never forget.”
In the classroom of English teacher Dara Hass, where the most students were gunned down, students had written papers about Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager who was shot by the Taliban for going to school and has since been a global advocate for educational access for women and girls.
One of the students wrote: “A bullet went straight to her head but not her brain.” Another read: “We go to school every day of the week and we take it all for granted. We cry and complain without knowing how lucky we are to be able to learn.”
The door of Room 1255, teacher Stacey Lippel's classroom, was pushed open - like others to signify that Cruz shot into it. Hanging on a wall inside was a sign reading, “No Bully Zone.” The creative writing assignment for the day was written on the whiteboard: “How to write the perfect love letter.”
And still hanging on the wall of a second-floor hallway was a quote from James Dean: “Dream as if you'll live forever, live as if you'll die today.”
Inside slain teacher Scott Beigel's geography classroom, his laptop was still open on his desk. Student assignments comparing the tenets of Christianity and Islam remained there, some graded, some not. On his whiteboard, Beigel, the school's cross-country coach, had been writing the gold, silver and bronze medalists in each event at the Winter Olympics, which had begun five days earlier.
Prosecutors, who rested their case following the jury's tour, hope the visit will help prove that Cruz's actions were cold, calculated, heinous and cruel; created a great risk of death to many people and “interfered with a government function” - all aggravating factors under Florida's capital punishment law.
Under Florida court rules, neither the judge nor the attorneys were allowed to speak to the jurors - and the jurors weren't allowed to converse with each other - when they retraced the path Cruz followed on Feb. 14, 2018, as he methodically moved from floor to floor, firing down hallways and into classrooms as he went. Prior to the tour, the jurors had already seen surveillance video of the shooting and photographs of its aftermath.
The building has been sealed and is now surrounded by a 15-foot (4.6-meter) chain-link fence wrapped in a privacy mesh screen fastened with zip ties. It looms ominously over the school and its teachers, staff and 3,300 students, and can be seen easily by anyone nearby. The Broward County school district plans to demolish it whenever the prosecutors approve. For now, it is a court exhibit.
“When you are driving past, it's there. When you are going to class, it's there. It is just a colossal structure that you can't miss,” said Kai Koerber, who was a Stoneman Douglas junior at the time of the shooting. He is now at the University of California, Berkeley, and the developer of a mental health phone app. “It is just a constant reminder ... that is tremendously trying and horrible.”
Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder; the trial is only to determine if he is sentenced to death or life without parole.
Miami defense attorney David S. Weinstein said prosecutors hope the visit will be “the final piece in erasing any doubt that any juror might have had that the death penalty is the only recommendation that can be made.”
Such crime site visits are rare. Weinstein, a former prosecutor, said in more than 150 jury trials dating back to the late 1980s, he has only had one.
One reason is that they are a logistical nightmare for the judge, who needs to get the jury to the location and back to the courthouse without incident, or risk a mistrial. And in a typical case, a visit wouldn't even present truthful evidence: After law enforcement leaves, the building or public space returns to its normal use. The scene gets cleaned up, objects get moved and repairs are made. It's why judges order jurors in many trials not to visit the scene on their own.
Craig Trocino, a University of Miami law professor who has represented defendants appealing their death sentences, said the visit - combined with the myriad graphic videos and photos jurors have already seen - could open an avenue for Cruz's attorneys if they find themselves in the same situation.
“At some point evidence becomes inflammatory and prejudicial,” he said. “The site visit may be a cumulative capstone.”
Cruz's attorneys have argued that prosecutors have used evidence not just to prove their case, but to inflame the jurors' passions.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
BREAKING | Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Canada
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse among allegations made by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Oversight agency reviewing Nunavut RCMP's public complaints process
The oversight agency for the RCMP is reviewing how the police force handles public complaints in Nunavut.
-
Former Manitoba residential school to become new centre, gathering place
The Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
World
-
In South Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
After infuriating China over her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met South Korean political leaders in Seoul on Thursday but avoided making direct public comments on relations with Beijing and Taipei that could further increase regional tensions.
-
Taliban claim they were unaware of al Qaeda leader in Afghanistan
The Taliban said Thursday they are investigating what they described as 'claims' that al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan capital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
-
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020.
-
Funeral home where 31 corpses found has licence suspended
The licence of a southern Indiana funeral home has been suspended after police found more than 30 unrefrigerated bodies there last month, including some that were badly decomposed, the state's attorney general's office announced on Thursday.
-
Dried blood and roses: Jury gets rare look at Parkland scene
Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz toured the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to an intact crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
Politics
-
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
-
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
-
Melanie Joly proposes national security study on safety of Kyiv embassy's local staff
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is proposing the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians study allegations that Canada did not heed warnings about the safety of its Ukraine embassy's locally engaged staff ahead of the Russian invasion.
Health
-
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
-
Family of comatose boy seek to have him moved to hospice
The family of a comatose boy who have fought to prevent doctors from ending his life-support treatment have filed a legal action requesting permission to move their son from a London hospital to a hospice.
-
Africa CDC says gay sex 'not relevant' in monkeypox there
Africa's public health agency says it doesn't know how many of the continent's reported monkeypox cases this year are in men who have sex with men, and it warned Thursday against 'any stigmatization' that might delay case reporting and affect the outbreak response.
Sci-Tech
-
Construction begins at Fukushima plant for water release
The construction of facilities needed for a planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant began Thursday despite opposition from the local fishing community.
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
-
UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is 'out of control'
The UN nuclear chief warned that Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine 'is completely out of control' and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident.
Entertainment
-
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern Ontario court in the sexual assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.
-
TIFF reveals Discovery, Midnight Madness lineups, including Al Yankovic biopic
TIFF's Midnight Madness lineup always leans into the weird, and this year, it's even more explicit about it.
-
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller 'The Girls' Guide to Hunting and Fishing' was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61.
Business
-
Taiwan cancels flights as China holds military drills
Taiwan cancelled airline flights Thursday as the Chinese navy fired artillery near the island in retaliation for a top American lawmaker's visit, but the impact on shipments of processor chips and other goods needed by global industries was unclear.
-
Bank of England predicts recession at the end of the year
The Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years on Thursday as it forecast that the war in Ukraine would fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession.
-
Airbnb removes Mississippi 'slave cabin' from listings
An Airbnb listing in Mississippi advertised as a "slave cabin" has been removed from the site following backlash on social media.
Lifestyle
-
'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation 'Stray' doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well. Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters.
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
-
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Sports
-
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
-
Medvedev reaches milestone on winning return in Los Cabos
World number one Daniil Medvedev acknowledged reaching a 'nice' milestone as, playing his first tour match since June, he beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-3 in Los Cabos, Mexico on Wednesday to record his 250th professional singles win.
-
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete.
Autos
-
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th U.S. death
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.