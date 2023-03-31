Dramatic rescue caught on video captures the moment a snowboarder was rescued from a snowy tree well

Dramatic video captures the moment a skier, who happened to be passing by, rescues a snowboarder buried upside down in what appears to be a tree well

A tree well is the shallow area formed beneath trees in deep snow and can be hazardous to skiers and snowboarders.

Francis Zuber, who was skiing down the mountain, noticed a board sticking out of the snow.

In the video, Zuber springs into action and claws at the snow in an attempt to locate the snowboarder’s head while attempting to communicate with the trapped individual.

Viewers can see both hands of the snowboarder appear before a head follows.

Zuber can be heard saying to the man, “You’re good. I got you,” shortly before the man replies.

The snowboarder didn’t suffer any serious injuries, according to Zuber.