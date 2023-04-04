Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history will unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief -- though hardly routine -- as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and pleads, as expected, not guilty. Merchan has ruled that TV cameras won't be allowed in the courtroom.
Trump, who was impeached twice by the U.S. House but was never convicted in the U.S. Senate, will become the first former president to face criminal charges. The nation's 45th commander in chief will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service and may have his mug shot taken.
Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said Tuesday that the former president wouldn't plead guilty to lesser charges, even if it might resolve the case. He said he didn't believe the case would ever make it to a jury, but conceded, "Really, there's a lot of mystery here because we're doing something that's never been done before."
"I think there will be a typical processing, which does not take long, 20-30 minutes. There won't be handcuffs," Tacopina told ABC's "Good Morning America." "But, yeah, he'll be processed the way anyone else would be -- to a degree."
New York police said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president's belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. As Tuesday wore on, however, journalists often vastly outnumbered the protesters.
Trump, a former reality TV star, has been hyping that narrative to his political advantage, saying he raised US$8 million in the less than a week since the indictment on claims of a "witch hunt." He has assailed the Manhattan district attorney, egged on supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case "hates me" -- something his own lawyer has said is not true.
Trump is scheduled to return to his Palm Beach, Florida, home, Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday evening to hold a rally, punctuating his new reality: submitting to the dour demands of the American criminal justice system while projecting an aura of defiance and victimhood at celebratory campaign events. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.
A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.
Inside the Manhattan courtroom, prosecutors led by New York's district attorney, Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, are expected to unseal the indictment issued last week by a grand jury. This is when Trump and his defence lawyers will get their first glimpse of the precise allegations against him.
The indictment contains multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press last week.
After the arraignment, Trump is expected to be released by authorities because the charges against him don't require that bail be set.
The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.
The arraignment will unfold against the backdrop of heavy security in New York, coming more than two years after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to halt the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's win.
Though police said they had no intelligence suggesting any violence was likely, they were on high alert for any potential disruptions.
"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking of coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves," Mayor Eric Adams said. He also singled out Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump's staunchest supporters in Congress, who is organizing a rally Tuesday at a park across from the courthouse: "While you're in town, be on your best behavior," Adams said.
Trump pollster John McLaughlin said the former president would approach the day with "dignity."
"He will be a gentleman," McLaughlin said. "He'll show strength and he'll show dignity and ... we'll get through this and win the election."
But Trump was also defiant. He used his social media network to lash out at Biden, suggesting the president should be facing legal troubles of his own.
Despite that, the scenes around Trump Tower and the courthouse where Trump will stand before a judge were mostly quiet. There were some arguments, but police tried to keep protesters supporting the former president and those opposing him apart, confining them to separate sides of the nearby park using metal barricades.
One demonstrator hoisted a sign reading "Trump or death 1776 2024," but others carried placards showed images of Trump in prison. The duelling sentiments also played out on nearby posts, were one flyer urged passers-by to donate to help fund Trump's presidential library and another showed a shouting Trump behind bars -- together with police signs instructing that no parking was allowed near the area.
The public fascination with the case was evident Monday as national television carried live images of Trump's motorcade from his Mar-a-Lago club to a private, red, white and blue Boeing 757 stenciled with his name. From there, Trump was flown to New York, where cameras followed his motorcade into Manhattan and he spent the night at Trump Tower as he prepared to turn himself in.
The former president and his aides are embracing the media circus. After initially being caught off guard when news of the indictment broke Thursday evening, Trump and his team are hoping to use the case to his advantage. Still, they asked the judge in a Monday filing to ban photo and video coverage of the arraignment.
Though prosecutors routinely insist that no person is above the law, bringing criminal charges against a former president carries instant logistical complications.
New York's ability to carry out safe and drama-free courthouse proceedings in a case involving a polarizing ex-president could be an important test case as prosecutors in Atlanta and Washington conduct their own investigations of Trump that could also result in charges. Those investigations concern efforts to undo the 2020 election results as well as the possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Top Republicans, including some of Trump's potential rivals in next year's GOP presidential primary, have criticized the case against him. Biden, who has yet to formally announce that he's seeking reelection next year, and other leading Democrats have largely had little to say about it.
Prosecutors insist their case against Trump has nothing to do with politics.
------
Tucker and Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press journalists Jill Colvin, Bobby Caina Calvan, Larry Neumeister, Karen Matthews, Larry Fleisher, Deepti Hajela, Julie Walker, Ted Shaffrey, David R. Martin, Joe Frederick and Robert Bumsted in New York and Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Spring storms impacting parts of Canada with snow, freezing rain, thunderstorms
A Colorado low storm system is expected to bring three different weather patterns to most of eastern Canada over the next few days, with the West Coast and parts of the Prairies seeing a temperature warm-up.
DNA reveals woman was on famed 17th century Swedish warship
A U.S. military laboratory has helped Swedes confirm what was suspected for years: A woman was among those who died on a 17th-century warship that sank on its maiden voyage, the museum that displays the ship said Tuesday.
Fentanyl test strips not enough to prevent most opioid overdose deaths, expert warns
Paper fentanyl test strips are a simple way for people struggling with substance use to determine if fentanyl has been mixed into their drugs, but some advocates say they fail to help the people most at risk of dying from an opioid overdose.
Infertility affects a 'staggering' 1 in 6 people worldwide, WHO says
An estimated 1 in 6 people globally are affected by infertility, according to a new report from the World Health Organization, which emphasizes that the condition is common.
Canada
-
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
-
Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to 'reset' ties: AFN
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Monday.
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Fentanyl test strips not enough to prevent most opioid overdose deaths, expert warns
Paper fentanyl test strips are a simple way for people struggling with substance use to determine if fentanyl has been mixed into their drugs, but some advocates say they fail to help the people most at risk of dying from an opioid overdose.
-
Head of Canadian Museum of History looks to move past a tumultuous few years
Caroline Dromaguet, head of the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum, is tasked with reforming the museums' policies following years of turmoil and the resignation of their former CEO over allegations of harassment.
-
Spring storms impacting parts of Canada with snow, freezing rain, thunderstorms
A Colorado low storm system is expected to bring three different weather patterns to most of eastern Canada over the next few days, with the West Coast and parts of the Prairies seeing a temperature warm-up.
World
-
Donald Trump is heading to court. Here's what to expect
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
-
Tennessee House moves to expel 3 Democrats after gun protest
Tennessee Republican lawmakers took the first steps Monday to expel three Democratic members from the GOP-dominant House for their role in a recent gun control protest at the state Capitol.
-
Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times
A man convicted of breaking into a woman's Florida Panhandle apartment and fatally stabbing her 37 times in 1986 is set to be executed next month under a death warrant signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
-
Fire races through clothing market in Bangladesh capital
Firefighters were working to get under control a massive fire that burned through a popular clothing market and spread to other small markets and buildings in Bangladesh's capital Tuesday. No casualties have been reported so far.
-
Taiwan defies China pressure before U.S. House speaker meeting
Taiwan pushed back against threats of retaliation by China, ahead of an expected meeting between the island's president and the U.S. House speaker Wednesday that will underscore her government's claim to sovereignty.
-
Macron heads to China for delicate talks on Ukraine, trade
French President Emmanuel Macron will have to muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and centre, along with tough talks on trade.
Politics
-
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
-
Federal Court to hear further arguments against government's use of Emergencies Act
The Federal Court is slated to hear more concerns today about the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests early last year.
-
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
Health
-
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
-
How your closest relationships may be impacting your health
According to a new study, the way you feel about your close personal relationships on a day-to-day basis may have an impact on how well your body physically functions.
-
Fentanyl test strips not enough to prevent most opioid overdose deaths, expert warns
Paper fentanyl test strips are a simple way for people struggling with substance use to determine if fentanyl has been mixed into their drugs, but some advocates say they fail to help the people most at risk of dying from an opioid overdose.
Sci-Tech
-
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.
-
Canadian study asks participants: Can you tell the difference between a real voice and AI?
As recent years have seen rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, rendering increasingly human-like computer-generated text and speech, a new study warns that older adults are most at risk of tumbling within the traps of phone scams and fraud.
-
TikTok fined US$15.9M by U.K. watchdog over misuse of kids' data
Britain's privacy watchdog hit TikTok with a multimillion-dollar penalty Tuesday for misusing children's data and violating other protections for users' personal information.
Entertainment
-
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
-
Webby Award nominations for Harry Styles, Lizzo, Post Malone
Harry Styles, Post Malone, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, the cast of 'Ted Lasso' and the web series that gave us a kid loving corn are among the nominees for this year's Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators.
-
Disney developing live-action 'Moana' with Dwayne Johnson
“Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Business
-
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
-
China seethes as U.S. chip controls threaten tech ambitions
Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China's leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries.
-
Credit Suisse chairman admits failure, anger to shareholders
The chairman of Credit Suisse apologized Tuesday to shareholders for failures of the once-venerable bank and acknowledged the shock and anger felt as the troubled Swiss lender is set to be swallowed up by rival UBS in a government-arranged takeover.
Lifestyle
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
-
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14.6 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
-
Ricochet, San Diego's surfing therapy dog, dies at 15
Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California.
Sports
-
Retired boxer Amir Khan gets 2-year ban for doping
Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance following what proved to be the last fight of his career.
-
MLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules
Major League Baseball's new rules are working as hoped through the first four days of the season.
-
Golf Canada launches National Golf League for recreational players
Golf Canada has a two-prong plan to make golf more enjoyable for recreational players.
Autos
-
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
-
Tesla ordered to pay US$3.2 million to Black ex-worker in race bias case
A federal jury in San Francisco on Monday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay about US$3.2 million to a Black former employee after he won a racial harassment lawsuit against the electric-vehicle maker, far less than the US$15 million he rejected last year in opting for a new trial.
-
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.